PAWS to file charges vs. Killua’s ‘killer’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Animal welfare and rights group Philippine Animal Welfare Society (Paws) will be filing charges against the man accused of killing Killua, a golden retriever dog, in Camarines Sur.

Paws, in a statement, said they will lodge complaints versus Anthony Solares over the death of the canine named Killua, whose story went viral on social media.

Solares will be facing cases for violating the Animal Welfare Act, the organization said.

“The law is there and we all have a collective duty to protect animals by doing our part, especially witnesses and those with personal knowledge —by making sure that these cases are filed,” said Paws.

In addition, Paws struck down Solares’ claims that Killua’s death was not an act of self-defense.

They pointed out inconsistencies between the suspect’s claims and recordings from a surveillance footage showing Solares chasing and then beating the canine.

“The animal offender claims that this was an act of self-defense but video evidence shows that Killua, the dog, was being chased by him and none of the elements of self-defense were present,” explained Paws.

Killua’s brutal death, which happened on March 17, went viral on social media.

His owner, Vina Rachelle Arazas, took to social media to share the closed-circuit television footage (CCTV) showing her pet’s final moments.

Lawmakers and celebrities joined in the calls to bring justice to Killua’s death.

