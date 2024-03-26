Visita Iglesia 2024: Adoration Convent of Divine Peace Chapel (Pink Sisters Chapel)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In the Philippines, the Lent Season is commonly observed as a time to look into one’s self and open the heart to develop a stronger relationship with God.

Among the many traditions Filipinos follow every Lent Season is the Visit Iglesia.

For a significant number of devotees, it has become an integral part of their Holy Week observation to visit various different churches and chapels with family and friends.

This year for the Holy Week 2024, CDN Digital once again visited a number of religious places of worship in Cebu to help you discover more about the churches where you can reflect and repent.

One of these is a small chapel located just by the roadside along A.S Fortuna Street in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

After entering a green gate, guests are welcomed into the Adoration Convent of Divine Peace Chapel also locally known as the Pink Sisters chapel.

Surrounded by trees and flowers, this small chapel may not be known by many but it is beloved by locals as the perfect place to reflect in peace and quiet.

The convent belongs to a German congregation called the Sisters Servants of the Holy Spirit and Perpetual Adoration.

Origin of Pink Sisters Chapel in Cebu

In an interview with CDN Digital, one of the nuns in the chapel, Sister Maria, shared that they had been in the area for around 50 years.

She also said that the congregation’s humble beginnings could be traced back to the village of Steyl, Holland.

The Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters (SSpSAp i.e. Congregatio Servarum Spiritus Sancti de Adoratione perpetua) was founded by a German diocesan priest, Saint Arnold Janssen on December 8, 1896.

This was done with the assistance of Mother Mary Michael, its first Superior General.

After the creation of the Mission Congregation of the Servants of the Holy Spirit, Saint Arnold founded the Holy Spirit of Perpetual Adoration, otherwise known as the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters.

As missionaries traveled to different countries to spread the word, the congregation had built two prosperous convents in the Philippines by 1965.

None of them, however, was in Cebu. In Cebu where Magellan first planted the Christian cross upon his arrival to the province in 1521 and where there are a significant number of Catholics.

Fortunately, plans were conducted to build a convent after a visit by Mother Mary Aurora to Cebu in early 1970.

During the celebration of the 25th anniversary of Cardinal Rosales’ episcopal ordination in 1971, the cornerstone of the new Adoration Chapel and Convent of Divine Peace was arranged.

However, it could be more than a year before the completed chapel was inaugurated on July 27, 1974.

In their official website, the chapel is described as “a gathering point of both individuals and groups to honor our Eucharistic Lord in the liturgy and in para-liturgical services, as well as in the annual Eucharistic Festival for nine days before the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, which draws fervent overflow crowds.”

Upon entering the gate, the area has a wide concrete parking space surrounded by well-maintained trees and bushes.

Sister Maria explained that the church was purposely built to have an area showcasing the beauty of nature as it aids in their adoration.

“Usually, our convent is built with gardens because we are contemplatives. So the nature it affords us to contemplate more on God. But it’s more in the Adoration,” she stated.

Furthermore, the refreshing view allows better contemplation for the nuns who are unable to go out of the convent.

The simple design of the chapel has remained over the years with only a few renovations done on the building for an air of modernity.

With the outside featuring greenery, the doors by the walls of the chapel are usually opened giving the inside an airy cool atmosphere.

While the chapel may be smaller compared to other churches in the city, the place offers a serene vibe that is quiet despite being in a busy area.

The altar, however, is separated by a railing. This serves as a barrier for the nuns who regularly come to pray from the outside world, according to Sister Maria.

Inside the chapel, there are also three religious statues placed facing the altar.

“It represented the three saints. One saint of Cebu (San Pedro Calungsod), the other is our son founder (St. Arnold Janssen), the other is another saint from our congregation (St. Joseph Freinademetz), said Sister Maria.

Another notable feature of this chapel is that it is the home of the “Pink Sisters,” who wear bold pink habits instead of the traditional and unassuming black and white.

Sister Maria said that the nuns in the convent living a serene life wear the color pink because it symbolizes love.

“Because we are dedicated to the Holy Spirit. And the Holy Spirit is the God of Love. So our founder, St. Arnold Jensen, chose the pink color. Pink represents love,” she said.

“We are separated. We belong to the cloistered. The blue are the active ones. They are the Holy Spirit Missionary Sisters. And then the SVDs, they have the school…They are the priests and brothers,” said Sister Maria.

While living a cloistered life inside the convent, the 16 Pink Sisters in Mandaue City follow a daily routine of worship, pouring faith into every detail of their day.

“We pray 24 hours daily. We have adoration in the morning and in the evening. So it’s round the clock. At night, we have one hour and 30 minutes adoration for each sister,” she said.

“We are separated from the world. But we pray for the whole world,” said Sister Maria.

With the eucharistic adoration as their apostolate, masses are celebrated every day at 6:30 a.m. and on Sundays: 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Now, the congregation has a total of 6 convents in the country. Other than Cebu, these are located in Manila, Tagaytay, Baguio, Aklan, Davao.

“We are already 50 years here in Cebu. We celebrated our golden anniversary last June,” added Sister Maria.

For the upcoming Holy Week, the convent has their own activities scheduled, including spiritual conferences.

Sister Maria invited the public to visit the chapel and take part in their observation of the Lenten season.

“Everybody is invited…We are inviting people to come to adore Jesus. Actually this is the Holy Trinity in the blessed sacrament,” she said.

How to get there

If you’re interested in visiting the Adoration Convent of Divine Peace Chapel, you can get there by riding a bus or jeep bound to Mandaue City if you’re from the northern areas like Consolacion and Liloan.

After getting off a the bus stop near the Department of Foreign Affairs building, you can ride a jeep with code 221 or 13H to get to A.S. Fortuna Street.

Another option is to ride the same jeepneys from the North Bus Terminal.

If you’re from downtown Cebu City, you can board a jeep bound to Colon from the South Bus Terminal and get off at Sikatuna street.

After walking for around 3 minutes, you will reach Sancianko street where you can ride a jeep with code 62B headed to Pit-os.

Tell the driver to drop you off at the Banilad Town Center. After this, the chapel is only a few minutes walk away.

Mass schedules

Monday to Saturday – 6:30 A.M.

First Saturday – 6:30 A.M.

Sundays – 7:00 A.M. and 5:30 P.M.

HERE ARE MORE PHOTOS OF THE ADORATION CONVENT OF DIVINE PEACE CHAPEL:

