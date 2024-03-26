Long weekend – March 28 to 31: Palace gives a heads up for upcoming holidays

By: Jean Mangaluz - Reporter / @JMangaluzINQ - Inquirer.net | March 26,2024 - 07:57 AM

PASSION AND COLOR Marinduque’s Moriones Festival, a centuries-old reenactment of the Passion of Christ in the province, involves men and women parading around its towns during Holy Week, dressed in colorful costumes and masks—a parody of the Roman soldiers’ garb during the persecution of Jesus Christ. This photo was taken in 2022. —MARINDUQUE TOURISM AND CULTURAL OFFICE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The public has been reminded on Monday by the Palace of the upcoming long weekend from March 28 (Thursday) to March 31 (Sunday).

A proclamation was signed back in October 2023 declaring a long holiday for Holy Week 2024, the Official Gazette informed the public in a Facebook post.

“Pursuant to Proclamation No. 368, s. 2024 signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., March 28 and March 29 are regular holidays, and March 30 is an additional special (non-working) day, making for an extended weekend in observance of Holy Week 2024,” said the Official Gazette.

Black Saturday falls right after regular holidays Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, which are regular holidays.

The proclamation said that “Black Saturday, which falls on 30 March 2024, has been traditionally declared a special (non-working) holiday throughout the country, the observance of Holy Week being one of the most cherished traditions of our predominantly Catholic people.”

