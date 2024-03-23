5-day forecast: Fair weather expected in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The weather in Metro Cebu and the rest of the province is forecast to be generally fair and pleasant over the next five days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The Pagasa Visayas Regional Services Division has forecast that the Visayas, including the whole of Cebu, will experience cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated rain showers due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Additionally, temperatures in the five-day forecast will range from 25 degrees celsius to 32 degrees celsius.

In Metro Cebu, the heat index is anticipated to range from a minimum of 26 degrees celsius to a maximum of 31 degrees celsius.

Wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 40 kilometers per hour, with coastal conditions ranging from slight to moderate.

Meanwhile, Pagasa announced on March 22 that summer is officially here, which signified the end of the cooler amihan or northeast monsoon season.

Ana Liza Solis, Pagasa’s weather and farming weather divisions, mentioned that this summer might be “one of the hottest ever” in the Philippines because of El Niño, which makes it warmer.

She warned that in the Cagayan Valley Region, temperatures might go up to 40 degrees celcius from March to May.

Also, the heat index, or how hot it really feels, could reach levels that are dangerous or even extremely dangerous in April and May.

The weather bureau explained that this change is due to the Siberian high-pressure area moving away, which means the amihan is getting weaker.

As the North Pacific High gets stronger, winds shift from the northeast to the east, making it warmer across most of the Philippines.

This shift away from the amihan to warmer and drier conditions marks the start of the summer season.

However, Pagasa also says to expect some sudden thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon or evening, even with the hotter, drier weather ahead. /clorenciana

