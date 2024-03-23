Rama: No need to rush RPT revision

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said revising the Real Property Tax (RPT) wasn’t yet necessary, showing a sudden change in his position.

At first, Rama said the RPT revision had to be done this month. Later, he told the council that imposing the RPT suddenly wasn’t necessary, showing a change in his position

Rama assured his colleagues in the Cebu City Council and the taxpayers that he had no intention of imposing real property taxes instantly and abruptly.

He suggested that the council carefully review Councilor Noel Wenceslao’s RPT ordinance, going through its 400 pages thoroughly and taking their time to study it.

“Wa man ko moingon nga aprobahan nato, unya implementar dayon” he said in an episode of his Ing’na Mayor teleradyo program over Sugboanon Channel.

Rama added, “dili na siya automatic. Dili sad na siya suicide but an act that is both legally and morally upright.”

Rama cautioned against rushing decisions without thorough review, citing the example of Megawide project’s approval without proper scrutiny.

He referred to the council’s hasty approval in January 2021 of the joint venture agreement with Megawide for the Cebu Carbon Market redevelopment.

Despite then Vice Mayor Alvin Garcia’s attempts to delay approval for further examination, some Councilors admitted they hadn’t thoroughly reviewed the documents.

To reach a consensus, Mayor Rama plans to meet with Garcia and all councilors by the first week of April.

He aims to clarify to the Council that while he seeks revisions to the RPT law, he remains dedicated to ensuring careful and thorough implementation.

On February 27, the mayor urged the council members to ensure that plans to revise property values and adjust real property tax calculations in Cebu City are completed by March.

Rama emphasized that he has been communicating the importance of addressing this matter to the Cebu City Council for a while.

“No ifs, no buts. It has to be within the month of March… Ang pinaka importante, let us approve the revised real property taxation. Mag-una gyud na’ng real property taxation, [any other] amendment will follow,” Rama said. /clorenciana

