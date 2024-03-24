Minglanilla ends 22-year title drought, wins Gullas Cup in dominating fashion vs. Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Abante Minglanilla hoisted the Rhea Gullas Cup 2024 First District of Cebu Inter-City/Municipality Basketball Tournament title after routing the visiting Talisay Aksyon Agad, 72-58, on Saturday evening, March 23, at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

Minglanilla, also known as the Archangels, beat Talisay in their do-or-die Game 3 of the finals, and there’s no better place to finish it than home.

As expected, the Minglanilla Sports Complex was packed to the last seat on Saturday evening, with the majority cheering for Minglanilla.

Minglanilla was trailing as many as 15 points in the halftime of Game 3 of the Gullas Cup when they mounted a massive comeback in the second half.

They outscored Talisay 29 to 11 to completely turn the tide and grab the lead, 53-50, after several back-and-forth battles heading into the final canto.

Gullas Cup finals

Minglanilla, with the entire complex roaring for their massive comeback, finished off Talisay in the fourth period of their finals game in the Gullas Cup.

From a three-point lead, Minglanilla erected an 11-point lead, 67-56, erupting the Minglanilla Sports Complex into celebrating early.

Season and finals “Most Valuable Player” JC Rex Sanguenza led the colossal comeback with his double-double performance of 20 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals.

22-year drought

In his Facebook post, Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad congratulated his team for ending their 22-year title drought in the Gullas Cup.

“The last time we held the title was in 1970 and 2002. This time, the Abante Minglanilla Archangels made a fierce comeback by getting the championship of the Gullas Cup 2024 with an unquestionable 14-point lead over Talisay,” said Enad in his post.

“Our boys persevered to overcome a 15-point deficit during the first half of the game to win the title, a perfect image of the Minglanillahanon resilience. Way kabutangan sa akong gibati nga garbo ug kalipay, uban sa libo-libong Minglanillahanon nga nitan-aw ug nisinggit sa lanog nga suporta. Salamat sa tanang players, sa coaching staff led by Atty. Boyet, and to every member of our community who played a part in this historic achievement. May this victory inspire future generations to dream big and reach for the stars, kay sa ako nang gikaingon, walay imposible basta magkugi!” he added.

