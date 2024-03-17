Rhea Gullas Cup Finals: Talisay forces rubber match in thrilling win vs. Minglanilla

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As expected, Talisay Aksyon Agad successfully forced a rubber match against Abante Minglanilla in a nail biting 80-78 win in Game 2 of the Rhea Gullas Cup First District of Cebu Inter-City/Municipality Basketball Tournament Best-of-Three finals held Saturday night, March 16, at the Talisay Sports Complex.

The win tied the series 1-1, leading to a winner-take-all Game 3 slated on March 23, 2024, at the Minglanilla Sports Complex.

ALSO READ: Minglanilla grabs game 1 of the Rhea Gullas Cup finals

Both teams were equally matched throughout the game with Talisay finishing with 32 of 78 field goals, while Minglanilla was just a few baskets behind with their 30/80 field goals.

They also had a near identical number of turnovers with Talisay committing 52 against Minglanilla’s 54.

In an earlier interview, Talisay’s head coach Ronald Bucao vowed to avenge their 67-72 Game 1 defeat in the Rhea Gullas Cup against Minglanilla.

ALSO READ: Rhea Gullas Cup: Minglanilla braces for pivotal finals Game 2 versus Talisay

Bucao said they won’t let Minglanilla end the series at their homecourt and told his boys to learn from their Game 1 mistakes that cost them the game.

They lived up to their promise after erecting an 11-point cushion in the third period, 48-37, against the visiting squad.

Still, Talisay’s huge lead didn’t last long after Minglanilla of head coach Boyet Velez retaliated with a 20-13 run to cut the lead to just four, 57-61, heading into the final canto of their game Saturday night in the Rhea Gullas Cup.

Talisay was able to stretch their lead to a two-possession ball game, but they were bogged by a series of turnovers in crunch time, giving Minglanilla hopes of sealing the series.

ALSO READ: Rhea Gullas Cup: Minglanilla, Talisay earn twice-to-beat perks in semifinals

Despite their comeback efforts, time wasn’t on Minglanilla’s side which resulted in their crucial defeat.

Kelaiah Josham Tapic and John Mark Lasola connived in Talisay’s series-tying victory by scoring 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Tapic almost had a double-double game after grabbing nine rebounds, while Lasola had 16 boards and one assist. Their teammate Kristian Henrey Alejandrino added 12 points, while Tracy McLloyd Imbong had 10 markers.

The Rhea Gullas Cup “Most Valuable Player” JC Rex Sanguenza poured a game-high 19 points from 6/19 field goals for Minglanilla. He added six assists, four rebounds, eight steals, and one block.

Isaac Dave Ocaba had 15 points and eight boards, while Christian Andrew Amaba had a double-double game of 13 points and five rebounds in their losing efforts.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP