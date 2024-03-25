PAWS: Killua, dog killed by man in Camarines Sur, positive for rabies

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has reported that Killua, the dog killed by a man in Camarines Sur, has tested postive for rabies.

The result was based on the test conducted by the Bureau of Animal Industry over the weekend, said PAWS Director Anna Cabrera told INQUIRER.net in a phone interview.

Cabrera said they also immediately informed the owner.

The dog named Killua was killed in Camarines Sur on March 17.

A certain Anthony Solares claimed that Killua chased his child.

But in a CCTV footage posted by Vina Rachelle Arazas – Killua’s owner – on Facebook, Solares was seen hitting Killua as the dog was running around, trying to escape.

