LIST: Holy Week activities

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Catholics around the world will be entering the last week of Lent, a solemn period usually characterized by fasting and abstinence, this week.

While it is a time for reflection and redemption, devotees also observe the Holy Week by joining in religious activities such as processions and doing the Stations of the Cross.

In this article, we have compiled a list of some of the biggest Holy Week activities to be held around Cebu.

Holy Thursday, March 28

Holy Thursday procession in Bantayan Island

Good Friday, March 29

Buhing Kalbaryo in Cebu City

Santo Entierro procession in Bantayan Island

Black Saturday, March 30

Procession leading to the Sugat Kabanhawan in Minglanilla

Sunday, March 31

Sugat Kabanhawan Festival in Minglanilla

What is Holy Week?

Holy Week covers the days from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday. Considered the ‘most sacred week’, it is a season where Catholics observe and reflect to commemorate the last days of Jesus Christ’s life as well as His resurrection.

The Holy Week also marks the last week of Lent, which began on Ash Wednesday, where devotees fast and abstain from any indulgences like meat.

Palm Sunday commemorates Christ’s arrival in Jerusalem while Holy Wednesday marks the day when Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus Christ, leading to the Latter’s crucifixion (Good Friday) and death.

Christ’s resurrection is observed every Easter Sunday.