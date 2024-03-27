Sunny skies expected during Holy Week in Cebu — Pagasa-Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – This Holy week, Cebuanos will have the opportunity to visit and participate in Via Crucis processions or Visita Iglesia, as the local weather bureau announced sunny and pleasant weather conditions.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services-Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), told CDN Digital on Wednesday, March 27, that Metro Cebu and the rest of the province would experience sunny weather with a temperature of 32 degrees celsius.

Quiblat also said that Cebu would have a maximum heat index of 38 degrees Celsius on March 27.

Furthermore, he noted that Maundy Thursday, March 28, and Good Friday, March 29, could see temperatures rising up to 40 degrees Celsius.

“So naa na na siya under category ug sa katong effect days nato sa heat index nga extreme danger so possible nga ang heat fronts, heat excursion ug kanang prolonged exposure sa sun possible nang maka stroke,” Quiblat warned.

(So that is already there under the category, and those effect days of the heat index of extreme danger is so possible that the heat fronts, heat excursion, and that prolonged exposure of the sun could possibly cause a stroke.)

Quiblat explained that when the weather would be very humid, there would be a high water content in the air, which would reduce the air’s ability to absorb body heat.

He advised that Cebuanos should limit their time under the sun to less than 20 minutes and always carry water to prevent dehydration.

“Unya mag sul-ob ug kaning kuan outdoor activities magsul-ob og gaan ug kining light-colored nga sinina para yung absorption sa lawas hinay,” Quiblat added.

(And wear light clothes suitable for outdoor activities and light-colored clothes so that the absorption of the [heat] body will be slow.]

Meanwhile, Pagasa said that no possible tropical cyclones would be affecting the country this week or even until the end of March.

“Based on our latest data, we are not monitoring any low-pressure areas yet,” state weather bureau expert Obet Badrina said in Filipino.

“It is possible that for this Holy Week, there is little chance that we will have a typhoon,” he added.

This year’s Holy Week is from March 25 (Holy Monday) to March 31 (Easter Sunday).

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) declared the onset of dry season in the country last March 23. /with Inquirer report

