9 areas log dangerous heat index, says Pagasa

By: Luisa Cabato - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | March 27,2024 - 05:30 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A “dangerous” heat index on Tuesday were experienced in 9 areas — Pasay City and eight more areas — in the country.

This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Based on its heat index data as of 5 p.m., the following areas logged a dangerous heat index today, March 26:

Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City – 42 degrees Celsius

San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 43 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 42 degrees Celsius

Masbate City, Masbate – 43 degrees Celsius

Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur – 42 degrees Celsius

Roxas City, Capiz – 44 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City, Iloilo – 43 degrees Celsius

Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 42 degrees Celsius

Butuan City, Agusan del Norte – 43 degrees Celsius

According to Pagasa, temperatures that range from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius fall under the “danger” category of heat indices.

It can result in heat cramps and exhaustion and even heatstroke with prolonged exposure.

