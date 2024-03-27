9 areas log dangerous heat index, says Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — A “dangerous” heat index on Tuesday were experienced in 9 areas — Pasay City and eight more areas — in the country.
This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
Based on its heat index data as of 5 p.m., the following areas logged a dangerous heat index today, March 26:
- Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City – 42 degrees Celsius
- San Jose, Occidental Mindoro – 43 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City, Palawan – 42 degrees Celsius
- Masbate City, Masbate – 43 degrees Celsius
- Central Bicol State University of Agriculture in Pili, Camarines Sur – 42 degrees Celsius
- Roxas City, Capiz – 44 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo City, Iloilo – 43 degrees Celsius
- Cotabato City, Maguindanao – 42 degrees Celsius
- Butuan City, Agusan del Norte – 43 degrees Celsius
According to Pagasa, temperatures that range from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius fall under the “danger” category of heat indices.
It can result in heat cramps and exhaustion and even heatstroke with prolonged exposure.
