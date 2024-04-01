April is National Literature Month 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The National Commission for Culture and Arts (NCCA), alongside Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) and National Book Development Board – Philippines, will lead the celebration of National Literature Month this April with the theme, “Ang Panitikan at Kapayapaan.”

Former President Benigno “Ninoy” S. Aquino III signed Proclamation No. 968 on February 10, 2015, declaring the month of April of every year as “National Literature Month”.

According to a press release from the NCCA, this year’s theme, “Ang Panitikan at Kapayapaan”, serves the purpose of paving the way to freely discussing the importance and contribution of literature in maintaining and spreading peace in the country and in the communities. Through this, the discourse on the concept of peace will be enriched and the role of literature in society will spread and be conveyed to the Filipino people.

National Literature Month has been celebrated in different regions of the Philippines in recent years and further expanded through official online platforms.

“Bunsod ng mabisang pakikipagugnayan sa iba’t ibang institusyong pansining at pangakademiko, gayun din ang iba pang organisasyong nagtataguyod ng panitikan, patuloy na dumarami pa ang bilang ng mga grupo na nakikiisa sa nasabing pambansang selebrasyon,” the press release said.

As part of the celebration, the KWF will hold a forum at different universities in different regions of the Philippines, including Cebu on April 26, 2024.

“Kaya samahan kaming muli sa isang makabuluhang pagtuklas sa mundo ng panitikan para sa kapayapaan, at kapayapaan mula sa panitikan.”