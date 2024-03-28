Dela Rosa considers war with China but admits: ‘Hindi naman natin kaya’

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa is already fed up with China’s persistent harassments in the West Philippine Sea, prompting thoughts of engaging in war with Beijing.

But he knows, war is not an option.

“Naubos na ang sasabihin ko dapat dyan. Short of declaring war na tayo dyan against sa kanila e, pero hindi naman natin kaya. Hindi tayo pwedeng mag-declare ng war against sa kanila,” Dela Rosa initially said in an interview on Wednesday.

(I’ve run out of things to say. We’re short of declaring war against them, but we know we can’t handle it. We can’t declare war against them.)

“So yun na. I don’t know how to deal with that situation honestly,” the Senator admitted.

(So, that’s it. I don’t know how to deal with that situation honestly.)

The senator was asked to comment on the reported harassments of Filipino maritime researchers by a Chinese Navy chopper over the weekend.

The chopper allegedly hovered 20 meters above the researchers who were conducting a survey at sandbars off the Pag-asa Island last Saturday, March 23.

Incidentally, the event happened the same day the China Coast Guard water cannoned a Philippine boat while it was on its way to Ayungin Shoal to bring supplies to Filipino troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre.

“Honestly, ako’y punong-puno na kagaya ng ibang Pilipino na punong puno na. Ano ang dapat nating gawin dyan? Ako, hindi ko na alam kung ano ang dapat gawin…” Dela Rosa lamented.

(Honestly, I’m fed up like other Filipinos who are also fed up. What should we do about it? I don’t know anymore what should be done.)

“Gusto ko nang makipagyera pero hindi naman pwedeng gyera. War is not an option.”

(I want to go to war, but war is not an option.)

“Pero sa sama ng loob e gusto ko na talagang lumaban… sa sama ng loob. Pero hindi yan ang option e,” he said.

(But with my frustration, I really want to fight, but that’s not the option.)

“Hanap tayo ng ibang option and that option is very, very elusive, as far as I’m concerned. Hindi ko alam anong option yan. What other options (are) left for us?” he wondered.

(Let’s find another option, and that option is very, very elusive, as far as I’m concerned. I don’t know what option that is. What other options are left for us?)

