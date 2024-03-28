China: PH is ‘straying down a dangerous path’

MANILA, Philippines — China continued to blame the Philippines and its ally, the United States, for the continued tensions in the disputed West Philippine Sea.

In a statement on Thursday, Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian warned that the Philippines is going down a dangerous path.

READ: No letup in Chinese water cannon attacks

“The Philippines’ harassment and provocations are the immediate cause of the recent escalation of the South China Sea issue,” said Qian.

“Counting on the support of external forces, the Philippine side violated international law and the spirit of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, frequently infringed upon China’s sovereignty, made provocations and created troubles, and spread misinformation to mislead the international community,” the Chinese official noted.

“It is straying further down a dangerous path. The Chinese side will not allow the Philippines to act willfully,” he warned.

Qian said China has responded with “legitimate, resolute and restrained actions.”

“The Philippine side should realize that provocations will only do themselves more harm than good, and soliciting foreign support will lead nowhere,” he stressed.

“Despite changes and turbulence, we remain a staunch force for stability,” added Qian.

READ: Blinken assures PH of US ‘ironclad defense commitments’

Despite claiming to be an agent for stability, however, the Chinese Coast Guard recently injured three Philippine servicemen in another water cannon attack.

On the same day that the China Ministry of National Defense made the statement, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that Filipinos do not succumb to aggressive attacks.

“We seek no conflict with any nation, more so nations that purport and claim to be our friends, but we will not be cowed into silence, submission, or subservience. Filipinos do not yield,” declared Marcos.

READ NEXT

LIST: Pres. Bongbong Marcos’ overseas trips from 2022-2024

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP