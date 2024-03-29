Pagasa: Hot, humid weather on Good Friday

Hot and humid weather will persist across the country on Good Friday, with some areas possibly experiencing rain due to the easterlies, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres mentioned during a morning report that in Luzon, the hot and humid conditions will remain, except for certain islands where rain is expected.

“Let’s also expect high temperatures today, especially in the afternoon,” she added.

According to Torres, similar weather conditions are also anticipated in Visayas and Mindanao, adding that no typhoon and low pressure area are currently being monitored or are expected to enter or form within the Philippine area of responsibility.

Pagasa also released its forecast temperature ranges in key cities or areas across the country for Good Friday, March 29:

• Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

• Baguio City: 17 to 27 degrees Celsius

• Laoag City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius

• Tuguegarao: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

• Legazpi City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

• Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

• Tagaytay: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

• Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

• Iloilo City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

• Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

• Tacloban City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

• Cagayan De Oro City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius

• Zamboanga City: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius

• Davao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Pagasa did not raise any gale warning over any coasts and in-land seas of the country for Friday.

On March 26, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said the Philippines may see a longer dry season this year amid the strong El Niño. He also said the weather phenomenon which causes drought and dry spells will affect more provinces by May.

