Talamban’s all-women firefighting crew takes charge

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fire incidents pose a major threat to the lives of everyone in Cebu City, where fires reportedly happened on a daily basis in 2023.

Fortunately, there are thousands of individuals who are bravely taking the task of responding to fires despite the danger.

In Cebu City, there is a total of 10 fire substations placed in different barangays, with many firefighters always on standby.

One substation, in particular, stands out because of the fact that it is manned by a crew composed of all women.

Introducing the Talamban Fire Substation, headed by Senior Fire Officer 4 (SFO4) Sharon Yap.

This International Women’s Month and Fire Prevention Month, the women in charge at this fire station shared with CDN Digital how their crew came to be.

While the fire service in Central Visayas remains to be a male-dominated industry up to this day, the Talamban fire substation illustrates how women are also stepping up to the challenge.

How it started

SFO4 Yap narrated how the idea of an all-women station was formulated a few years back.

“The Bureau of Fire Protection is a gender sensetive agency. In connection with this, ang amoang city marshall, nag [himo] siya og idea to create all female firefighting unit sa Cebu City Fire Station,” she said.

(“The Bureau of Fire Protection is a gender sensetive agency. In connection with this, our city marshall, had an idea to create an all female firefighting unit in the Cebu City Fire Station.)

For this special project, a handful of women firefighters from the differentt fire stations in Cebu City were pulled out and once again put into rigorous training.

And on October 24, 2022, the first all-women fire substation was launched in Barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

Yap said that the station, the first and only of its kind in the region, was created to put emphasis on the fact that there are women firefighters putting their lives at risk on a daily basis to save others.

“(This is) To showcase the lady firefighters in a man-dominated workplace. Para ma-inspire pud ang other women or children nga nag-aspire to enter sa man dominated workplace like sa BFP,” Yap said.

([This is] To showcase the lady firefighters in a man-dominated workplace. This is so that other women or children will be inspired to aspire to enter a man-dominated workplace like the BFP.)

Recently, the crew was transferred to Barangay Talamban.

Now, the all-women fire crew are working nonstop to protect the lives of the residents from fires that could happen at any time.

Half of the all-women crew of the Talamban Fire Substation consists of SFO4 Sharon Rose L Yap, Fire Officer 1 (FO1) Claire V Avergonzado, Fire Officer (FO1) Krishna R Alegarbes, Fire Officer (FO1) Kitten R Gako, FO1 Ivy Mae B Alabastrox, and Fire Officer (FO1) Ia Krisha S Pizon.

Meanwhile, another group of women takes over after their weekly shift.

These courageous women wake up everyday motivated by the desire to help those in need and be of service to the community.

For 24/7, they are alert and ready to respond in case of any emergencies in the area.

Some of these women firefighters entered the Bureau of Fire Protection despite initially having other plans in life.

Their fate, however, led them to applying to be one of the many firefighters in the region.

This was the case for Alabastro, who shared that she worked different jobs prior to joining the fire service.

When she realized that she had what it takes to be a firefighter, she applied and was accepted in her second try.

Firefighting is a calling

Firefighting is a calling, according to the women firefighters.

It’s a difficult job that is meant for those who feel passionate in their pursuit of individual growth while providing help to others.

29-year-old Gako, who’s been in the BFP for 3 months, shared how she felt as though it was her destiny to join the bureau.

As a mother of 2 children, the work helped her provide for her family while also allowing her to feel fulfilled with the help she offered to her community.

Gako and her teammates shared that they were aware of the possible danger of firefighting even before sending in their applications.

In spite of this, the adrenaline rush of what they do and the satisfaction of being of service to others in need keep them going day by day.

“Pagsud nako sa bureau honestly nitaas akoang self-esteem as pagkababaye. Nakuha nako siła sa pagsulod nako sa bureau – fulfillment as a babaye nga I can,” said Alabastro.

(When I entered the bureau, honestly, my self-esteem as a woman increased. I got these when I when I entered the bureau — fulfillment as a woman that I can.)

In addition to this, their families have also grown to understand the risks of their job and how they spend more time at work than at home.

Gako shared that she would take the time to speak with her kids online in order to fulfill her responsibilities as a mother.

While the work sometimes get demanding, the crew finds ways to be present for their beloved families.

“Sa pagsud nako sa trabaho, nafeel man gud nako ang satisfaction, happiness nga di nako makita sa uban. Mao nang maka-ana ko worth it ang akong pagsud. Happy ra sa nuon kaayo ko sa kung asa ko karon, especially sa akong paganibersyo,” said Gako.

(When I entered the job, I feel a lot of satisfaction, happiness that I did not see in my other endeavors. That is why I can say that my joining was worth it. I am really happy where I am now, especially during my anniversary.)

In addition to this, they allot time to relax and meditate after their heavy workload by enjoying their hobbies during their days off.

Some of them have fun singing at karaoke while others relax by watching the sunset by the beach.

Because their job requires physical and mental strength, the women firefighters follow a lifestyle that keeps them active and mentally stable.

This allows them to carry out their responsibilities properly as they put on their firefighting uniforms.

How community accepted them

With her experience of working in the fire service for 20 years, Yap admitted that there were hesitant reactions from the public at first.

She shared how they used to hear questions like “Are you sure you can carry that fire hose?” Or “Can you really handle putting out the fire?” from civilians who saw their crew for the first time.

Over time, however, most individuals have come to see that the all-women crew are as capable as the men when it comes to helping in times of emergencies.

The questions gradually turned into comments of awe after seeing the all women crew bravely face the danger to help others.

Now, comments like “Wow! Astig, babae!” are what they commonly hear from civilians.

This is what inspires them to do what they do on a daily basis, shared the members.

While there are some difficulties they go through every day, the crew supports each other and finds motivation in the people’s grateful attitudes after operations.

When they are out on the field, the members do not hesitate to show each other tough love to ensure that the work gets done.

But inside the station, they gather strength from each other’s supportive and comforting words.

Yap shared that it would seems that the public was now more open to the fact that of women working in the fire department.

She said that despite the difference in strength between the men and women, they received similar training before being deployed.

Just like the men, the women firefighter are equipped with various techniques and capabilities that they use when responding to fires.

Furthermore, they have formed a great teamwork that makes the job more efficient.

With this, Yap said that their station did not fall behind from the other fire stations in the city.

“Every individual lain lain man siya gipossess nga mga character traits. So naay gikan sa female, naay gikan sa male nga mag-abot lang. So dili lang gud siya ingon nga tungod babae ka, hinay or what…Makaya ra jud, Naay mga techniques nga pwede magamit,” she said.

(Every individual has different character traits that they possess. So there are those from the female, there are those from the male and they just get together at some point. So it really does not mean that because she is a female she is slow or what…we can overcome the challenges really. There are techniques that we can really use.)

Women like Yap are proof that there is nothing stopping women from excelling in fields that were previously perceived to be a man’s job.

BFP: Women, men are viewed the same

In the BFP, in particular, men and women are viewed the same and trained similarly regardless of gender.

“We are created na unique. Ang male, naa siyay mga mabuhat nga di mabuhat sa babae. And babae pud, naa siyah mabuhat nga dili pud makaya sa lalaki. Pero when it comes sa trabaho, for example in the fire service, dili siya ingon nga limited sa lalaki ra,” said Yap.

(We are created as unique. The male, there are things that he can do that the woman cannot do. The woman also, there is something he can do that the man cannot do. But when it comes to work, for example, in the fire service, that is not that much limited to the men.)

The women firefighters said that they had formed a habit to remind themselves to forget the limitations simply because they were women.

And that with the right mindset and determined attitude, there is nothing they cannot do.

“Actually, kung sa strength lang, men are stronger gyud no [compared] sa women. Pero kami, babae mi, hindi babae lang. So kung kaya sa lalaki, kaya pud namo,” said Pizon.

(Actually, when it comes to strength, men are really stronger [when compared] to women. But we, women, we are not just female. So if the men can do it we can also do it.)

All the members highly recommended being a firefighter to women like them who want to do their part in serving the country.

“Kung passion jud sa isa ka babaye nga mosud siya sa firefighter nya moserbisyo siya, marecommend jud namo. Pero naa jud na sa tawo kung ganahan gyud siya,” said Gako.

(If it is the passion of the woman to enter as a firefighter and she will serve, we really will recommend her. But it really depends on the person if she really loved the job.

They advised those who wish to join the BFP to study well and always be conscious of their health starting from a young age.

This is because physical health is one of the most important characteristics that a firefighter must have, along with dedication and a strong mindset.

All of the firefighters working hand in hand at the Talamban Fire Substation are proud to say that they are women who respond first to calls of emergencies in their community.

They are firm believers that just like them, women everywhere must ignore the old stereotype for there are no limits to their capabilities.

And their advice to women, young and old — take every opportunity and show the world that you are strong precisely because you are a woman.

