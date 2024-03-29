Kyle Echarri: ‘May not be complete, but at least I’m home’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Kyle Echarri is one young celebrity who would rather spend a break from work by going home rather than travel to another country or place.

Kyle is one proud Cebuano celebrity who has recently released a single with fellow Cebuano singer JK Labajo titled, “Kasing-Kasing.”

The 20-year-old singer-actor is also known for his cool style, bringing everyone back in time with his low-rise jeans, baggy polos, and loafers for a late 80s to early 90s vibe.

But one thing that always stands out with Kyle is how he always finds time to go home and find comfort in Cebu.

And while the rest of the celebrities are out and about, Kyle Echarri took time off and joined his family in their hometown by the beach in Cebu.

He posted on his IG stories yesterday, Maundy Thursday, a snapshot of the Mactan-Mandaue Bridge with the caption, “Oh mama I’m home.”

Kyle is one of the younger generation of stars who are enjoying relative success in acting and singing,

Then he followed up the IG story with photos of him by the beach and the beautiful sunset that welcomed him home for the Holy Week.

“May not be complete, but at least I’m home,” Kyle Echarri captioned.

Kyle Echarri touched the hearts of many when he and his family struggled with the health condition of his younger sister Isabelle a couple of years back. When he eventually lost his sister, Kyle gained so much support from fans and friends alike who knew how close he was to her.

Have a meaningful Holy Week, Kyle!