Hot weather to prevail nationwide on Saturday — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Hot weather and high humidity are expected nationwide on Saturday, according to the state weather bureau.

However, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms could still occur in the afternoon and evening, according to Ana Clauren-Jorda, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“We will continue to experience hot and humid weather but, in the afternoon and evening, we may experience isolated rain showers still due to easterlies,” Clauren-Jorda said in a public weather forecast.

Here are the forecast temperatures for Saturday:

Luzon

Metro Manila: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay City: 24 to 32 degrees Celcius

Baguio City: 17 to 27 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 24 to 33 degrees Celcius

Legazpi City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tugegarao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Visayas

Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Mindanao

Zamboanga City: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius

Cagayan de Oro: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise a gale warning in any seaboards nationwide.

On March 23, Pagasa officially declared the start of the summer season.

The country is still reeling under the effects of El Niño or the weather phenomenon, which increases the prospect of below-normal rainfall conditions, that could bring negative impacts such as “dry spells” or droughts in some parts of the country until the first quarter of 2024, according to Pagasa.

