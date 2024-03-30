Hot weather to prevail nationwide on Saturday — Pagasa
MANILA, Philippines — Hot weather and high humidity are expected nationwide on Saturday, according to the state weather bureau.
However, isolated rain showers and thunderstorms could still occur in the afternoon and evening, according to Ana Clauren-Jorda, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).
“We will continue to experience hot and humid weather but, in the afternoon and evening, we may experience isolated rain showers still due to easterlies,” Clauren-Jorda said in a public weather forecast.
READ: Roxas City, Capiz, 13 other areas seen to breach ‘danger’ level heat index
Here are the forecast temperatures for Saturday:
Luzon
- Metro Manila: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
- Tagaytay City: 24 to 32 degrees Celcius
- Baguio City: 17 to 27 degrees Celsius
- Laoag City: 24 to 33 degrees Celcius
- Legazpi City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Tugegarao City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 34 degrees Celsius
- Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Visayas
- Cebu: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Tacloban: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
- Iloilo: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius
Mindanao
- Zamboanga City: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius
- Cagayan de Oro: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius
- Davao City: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius
Meanwhile, Pagasa did not raise a gale warning in any seaboards nationwide.
READ: El Niño to persist until May, Cebu must brace for dry spell
On March 23, Pagasa officially declared the start of the summer season.
The country is still reeling under the effects of El Niño or the weather phenomenon, which increases the prospect of below-normal rainfall conditions, that could bring negative impacts such as “dry spells” or droughts in some parts of the country until the first quarter of 2024, according to Pagasa.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.