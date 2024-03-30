Buhing Kalbaryo 2024 draws 5,000 crowd in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Around 5,000 people participated in this year’s Buhing Kalbaryo play on the streets of Cebu City on Good Friday, March 29, 2024, according to Police Major Kenneth Albotra of Guadalupe Police Station.

The reenactment of the Passion of Christ began at at the grounds of San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish Church along C. Padilla St. Residents gathered around 10:00 a.m. as the play started, depicting Jesus Christ’s trial and crucifixion.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, along with his wife Malou and son Mikel, attended the event.

Malou Rama, the overseer of the 27th Buhing Kalbaryo, delivered a message before actors performed scenes of Jesus’s execution. Following the performance, attendees walked along V. Rama street for the Stations of the Cross.

An actor portraying Jesus Christ, wearing a crown of thorns, was dragged by a soldier, symbolizing his journey to Mount Calvary while enduring harsh treatment.

Spectators watched from their homes and joined the procession around 12 p.m.

Participants paused at 14 stations to pray and witness dramatizations of Jesus’s journey. At the Third Station, the actor carried a wooden cross but later fell three times under its weight and the soldiers’ beatings.

A dramatization of how Jesus Christ suffered on His way to Mount Calvary where He was crucified for charges of blasphemy was shown on Good Friday, March 29. | Photo by Emmariel Ares

The audience witnessed the actor portraying Jesus Christ lying injured on the ground, symbolizing his suffering for humanity’s sins.

The final act took place at the Espina Compound in Barangay Guadalupe on Friday afternoon.

On stage, they depicted Jesus’s crucifixion after he was accused of blasphemy by those threatened by his teachings.

Jesus was accompanied by Gestas, known as the “Unrepentant Thief,” on his left, and Dismas, the “Good Thief,” on his right. Both men were executed for their crimes.

The final act of Buhing Kalbaryo 2024 showed how the body of Jesus Christ was taken down the cross after his death at about 3:00 p.m. | Photo by Emmariel Ares

During Lent, Cebuanos are remembering Jesus Christ’s arrest, torture, and death at the hands of the Romans.

Despite the hot weather, thousands attended the street play, a tradition since 1997. One of the attendees, Mrs. Suarez, 63, believes the play educates younger generations about Jesus’s sacrifices.

“Kada tuig gyud ko muanhi ngari kay naa man sad koy apo nga apil. Mas grabi karon kanindot kay daghan kaayog mga taw. Bisag init kaayo ang mga taw nanan-aw gyud,” she added.

Meanwhile, Shela Vergania, 40, expressed her satisfaction of this year’s street play, having attended for 27 years.

“Successful kaayos tanan. Nindot kaayo ilang performance, mayo kaayo mudala ang Ginoo unya makahinuktuk gyud kas atong kalbaryo karon,” she stated.

Rosemarie Pelicano, another attendee, suggested a larger venue for next year’s play due to the high attendance from locals annually.

Meanwhile, police reported a peaceful event with no incidents throughout. Police Colonel Ireneo B. Dalogdog, City Director of the Cebu City Police Office, confirmed the peaceful nature of the 27th Buhing Kalbaryo.

Some individuals required medical attention due to heat-related dizziness but were promptly assisted by standby emergency personnel. Dalogdog urged caution for those visiting places of worship and tourist spots to prevent falling victim to crimes. / with Mark Bandolon, CTU Intern

