Good Friday: Commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Good Friday is the day on which Catholics commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Catholics are joined by almost all other Christians in solemn commemoration on this day part of the Holy Week. It is also a legal holiday in the Philippines.

Liturgical activities expected during Good Friday of the Holy Week, the second day of the Sacred Triduum, are the Reflection of the Seven Last Words, Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion, and the Procession of Santo Entiero (Sacred Burial).

Good Friday is a day of fasting within the Church.

READ MORE:

Holy Thursday: Commemoration of the Last Supper of Jesus Christ

The Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ: A Gen Z’s take

Good Friday is the one day in the whole year when the Catholic Church does not celebrate Mass – the Eucharistic liturgy.

According to an article at Holy Trinity Catholic Church’s site, it is incorrect to call the Good Friday liturgy a Mass because the priest will not pray the words that change the bread and wine into the Body and Blood of Christ.

The Good Friday liturgy is a solemn celebration of the Lord’s Passion. It has three parts: the Liturgy of the Word (which includes the Passion according to John), Adoration of the Cross, and Holy Communion.

A liturgy may still be performed and communion, if taken, comes from hosts consecrated on Holy Thursday.

Baptism, penance, and anointing of the sick may be performed, but only in unusual circumstances. Church bells are silent. Altars are left bare.

The solemn, muted atmosphere is preserved until the Easter Vigil.

Source: catholic.org