3 incumbent councilors to join Ruiz’s slate

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Three incumbent Cebu City councilors have expressed their intention to join the slate of former Customs Commissioner Yogi Ruiz in the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

However, Ruiz refused to disclose their names, citing concerns that their pending projects may not be funded if they are identified.

“Wala pa lang gyud sila moingon nga ipagawas ang ilang pangalan kay daghan pa sila ug mga projects kuno nga wala pa ma-release nya dili man kuno i-release ug mahibaloan nga mokuyog sila nato,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz has openly declared his intention to run for mayor of Cebu City in the upcoming election.

Among the personalities included in Ruiz’s slate for councilor are Bacayan Barangay Captain Winston Pepito, former Barangay Tisa Councilor Jay-r Pepito, Apas Barangay Captain Jingjing Cabigon, former PBA basketball star Bonel Balingit, and former city councilor Bob Cabarubias.

On Monday, Ruiz took his oath as a member of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP), the political party of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Ruiz was also appointed as regional chairman for the party and chairman in Cebu City.

