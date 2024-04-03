Hotel shooting: Murder raps filed vs Range999

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A murder charge was filed at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office against rapper-singer Jed Andrew Salera, popularly known as “Range999.”

Police Major Romeo Caacoy, chief of Mabolo Police Station, said that the rapper will be committed to the Cebu City Jail in Brgy. Kalunasan after they receive the commitment order issued by the court.

In addition, Caacoy dismissed rumors circulating on social media that the Cebu-based rapper was already released from police custody.

Caacoy said that Range999 remains locked up at the detention cell of the Mabolo Police Station. He has been there since he surrendered to the police, shortly after shooting an American national outside a bar in Cebu City, early morning on March 17.

No special treatment

Furthermore, he clarified that the rapper is not receiving special treatment from the police. He is treated the same way as their other detainees.

“Wala tay special treatment. Fair ta tanan sa atoang mga persons under police custody,” Caacoy said.

Salera, also known as Range999, surrendered to the police a few hours after he shot American national Michael George Richey outside a popular bar that is located inside a hotel compound in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City.

Richey died two days later or on March 19.

Salera said he was angry at Richey for disrespecting his female friends.

Hot weather

Meanwhile, Caacoy said they allow their detainees to take a shower to refresh themselves amid the hot weather.

They also make sure that their detention cell is well ventilated.

Caacoy said that a total of 40 detainees are currently cramped inside the cell that was designed for 15-20 people.

