PRO-7 probes detainee escape in Danao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is investigating the escape of a detainee in Danao City on April 2.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, the PRO-7 spokesperson, said that an investigation is underway to determine if the officers responsible for escorting the detainee should be held accountable.

The detainee, 41-year-old Rodel Maningo Nudalo, escaped temporarily to visit his common-law partner. He had been arrested on charges related to illegal drugs and was supposed to attend a court hearing at the Regional Trial Court 7, Branch 25 in Danao City.

Nudalo fled while having breakfast with his police escorts in Danao City. He was recaptured the next day, April 3.

The investigation by PRO-7 will focus on Police Corporal Hercules Arguedo, the detainee’s escort, and Police Captain Leovil Singson, their station commander.

“There is an ongoing investigation to check on the possible administrative liability of the guard (the police guard/ the escort) as well as the chief of police for command responsibility,” Pelare said.

Pelare emphasized that if the officers are found negligent in allowing the escape, they will face penalties, possibly including suspension or dismissal.

“Initially naay mga nakita nga mga kinahanglang iconsider. So we expect that an investigation, a thorough investigation, will be conducted. And if proven, naay mahatagan og sanctions and possible relief on the part of the police commander,” he said.

Nudalo escaped while officers were having a meal outside the jail facility. Pelare noted that it’s standard procedure for Persons Under Police Custody (PUPCs) to be escorted only with a court order.

He explained that there are specific policies and procedures for escorting PUPCs to court.

“Dapat when he is outside, naa siyay appropriate nga security. Naa man mi policy ana, police operational procedure on what to do, how to escort the PUPC fro and to the court,” he said.

Therefore, PRO-7 will investigate whether Arguedo and Singson followed these protocols while transporting the PUPCs from Camotes Island to Cebu.

“Mao nay reason nganong naay investigation, to check if in any step naay nahimo nga negligence on the part of the police officer escorting the PUPC. And of course, if the police commander or supervisor did his job of supervising well his personnel,” stated Pelare. /clorenciana

