Cebu City police probe habal-habal driver’s possible involvement in crimes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City police are looking into the possible involvement of a habal-habal driver, who was caught with an unregistered firearm during a checkpoint on Monday, April 1, in previous crimes, including the illegal drug trade.

Police Major Henry Savior Orbiso, chief of Parian Police Station, told CDN Digital that they will be checking the suspect’s previous activities.

Initially, Orbiso said they learned that the suspect, Jose Edgar Encarnacion Bohol Jr. alias “Bagyo,” 42, was previously arrested by Waterfront police for the possession of loose firearms and illegal gambling.

Bohol, a habal-habal driver, was sent back to jail Monday night after he was caught in a police checkpoint with an unregistered firearm.

Police checkpoint

Orbiso said that when Bohol saw the police checkpoint along the M.J. Cuenca Avenue, he allegedly made a U-turn to avoid inspection.

However, he was noticed by one of the police officers who went after him.

According to Orbiso, Bohol also tried to pull out a gun, but he was immediately disarmed by his arresting officer.

But Orbiso was uncertain Bohol was just trying to get rid of his weapon or if he planned to shoot the policeman.

One thing for sure, Bohol was a threat because he was armed with a .45 caliber pistol, Orbiso said.

Loaded gun

Orbiso said that Bohol came from Brgy. Talamban and was on his way home to Brgy. San Roque when he was arrested in a police checkpoint.

He reportedly told the police that he was supposed to sell the gun that was confiscated in his possession.

But Orbiso thinks that Bohol was to use the gun to commit a crime because it was loaded with live ammunition.

Orbiso said they will have his pistol subjected to ballistic and a cross-match examination to determine if this was used in previous crimes.

As of this writing, Bohol remains detained at the custodial facility of the Parian Police Station while police prepare for the filing of a charge for the possession of an unlicensed firearm against him.

