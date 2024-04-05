Central Visayas cops told to take cover….against the sun

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas cops specially those who are out on the streets are reminded to always protect themselves against the scorching heat.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, PRO-7 spokesperson told policemen to always keep themselves hydrated in order to be fit to work despite the hot weather.

Ever since summer began, the heat index in Cebu has reached up to 39 degrees Celsius, which falls under the ‘extreme caution’ category.

Prolonged exposure to temperatures like these may result to heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, cramps, heat stroke, and exhaustion.

In the coming days up to next month, the possible maximum heat index is forecasted to reach up to 47 degrees Celsius.

“But the police will still be on the ground. We will still do our work as usual. Only that we remind our police officers to hydrate, to drink water, and of course to make sure that they are physically fit,” Pelare said.

He also said that members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) are well trained on how to be psychically ready against challenging weather conditions.

“Number one, we expect our police officers on the ground to be ready physically. Dili man gud pupwede ang pulis nga moingon nga init, dili ko moduty. We are trained for this, we are ready for this. We have a medical unit in the PNP who takes care of our health on a regular basis so gi-expect nato nga ang atong kapulisan, maka-withstand sa init karon sa panahon and they should prepare themselves,” he said.

In addition to this, he shared that Cenral Visayas cops receive medical checkup everyday to ensure that they are in the best condition whey they dispense their duties.

“We have a regular checkup and what is good now in the PNP is that we have a 24/7 medical facility that could cater their concerns on their health. So we expect our police officers to really do their usual job despite of the temperature karon,” he stated.

For police officers who have medical conditions and are taking medications regularly, Pelare said that it will be up to their doctor whether working outside is recommended for them or not.

Furthermore, he assured that the officers on duty will not be at risk and that they will be tasked with assignments best suited for them.

“But what I would like to assure the public is that there will be no decrease in the number of deployed personnel. We will be the same highly intensified in our police visibility and presence,” added Pelare.

Pelare further relayed that Central Visayas cops will still be deployed and visible on the ground as instructed by the PNP chief.

“Makita sad ninyo, our regional director has always been advocating nga ang atong kapulisan, moadto jud sa dan. And not only that, they should be active. They should be able and they should be allied with the community,” he added.

