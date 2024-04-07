Fire burns 15 houses in Toledo City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 15 houses were gutted when a fire hit a residential area in Toledo City, western Cebu on Sunday noon, April 7.

Firefighters of the Toledo City Fire Station responded to a fire alarm raised over Luray 1, Brgy. Poblacion around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The blaze reached second alarm due to the density of the structures, and the presence of flammable or light materials like houses made from wood.

It took firefighters around an hour to put the flames under control.

By 2:40 p.m., they officially declared a fire out.

The fire gobbled up a total of P1.8 million in properties, according to the city’s fire investigators.

Investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

RELATED STORIES

Massive forest fire hits 4 barangays in Oslob

Talisay fires: Swedish national dies, 3 fires hit city in 2 days

Lolo from Toledo Cebu loses money to fire, but netizens come to rescue

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP