Massive forest fire hits 4 barangays in Oslob

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The mountains of Oslob town in southern Cebu became an inferno when a huge forest fire broke out late Saturday evening, April 6.

The wildfire lasted for several hours and spread to at least 70 hectares of grassland, covering four barangays in the municipality.

READ MORE: THE AMAZON IS BURNING: Forest fires in Brazil surge as deforestation accelerates

The forest fire affected the hinterland portions of Barangays Poblacion, Cañang, Calumpang, and Daan Lungsod, according to reports from authorities in Oslob town.

Based on reports from netizens, the fire began in the grasslands of Bongdo in Barangay Cañang past 7 p.m. that day. However, the flames rapidly spread.

Two hours later, or by 9:33 p.m., firefighters raised the first alarm as the fire began to encroach the mountain portions of neighboring villages.

It took them approximately four hours to put the flames under control.

By 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, a fireout was officially declared.

Meanwhile, fire investigators continue to probe the cause of the forest fire.

Oslob is a fourth-class municipality located around 120 kilometers southeast of Cebu City. /clorenciana

RELATED STORIES

Forest fires kill 51 in Chile, menace urban areas

Help prevent grass fires, public urged

Mandaue fire official warns of grass, rubbish fire during hot weather

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP