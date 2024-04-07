Massive forest fire hits 4 barangays in Oslob
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The mountains of Oslob town in southern Cebu became an inferno when a huge forest fire broke out late Saturday evening, April 6.
The wildfire lasted for several hours and spread to at least 70 hectares of grassland, covering four barangays in the municipality.
The forest fire affected the hinterland portions of Barangays Poblacion, Cañang, Calumpang, and Daan Lungsod, according to reports from authorities in Oslob town.
Based on reports from netizens, the fire began in the grasslands of Bongdo in Barangay Cañang past 7 p.m. that day. However, the flames rapidly spread.
Two hours later, or by 9:33 p.m., firefighters raised the first alarm as the fire began to encroach the mountain portions of neighboring villages.
It took them approximately four hours to put the flames under control.
By 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 7, a fireout was officially declared.
Meanwhile, fire investigators continue to probe the cause of the forest fire.
Oslob is a fourth-class municipality located around 120 kilometers southeast of Cebu City. /clorenciana
