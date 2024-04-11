IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu fields record number of pro triathletes

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The excitement continues to mount as the much-awaited return of the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu in Cebu will field a record number of the world’s best long-distance pro triathletes.

The prestigious triathlon event that will start and finish at the Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu CIty Cebu on April 21, 2024.

According to the race organizer Princess Galura, this year’s race sets a record for the most pro triathletes. She said there will be 29 pro triathletes from around the world. The most that they hosted was around 20 in its previous stagings.

This development is a major highlight of the race that also celebrates its 10th anniversary since its first staging in 2012. Also, it marks the race’s return after skipping 2023.

IRONMAN Lapu-Lapu participants

As of April, there are 16 male pros and 14 female pros who will compete in the Ironman Lapu-Lapu, which features a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90k bike, and 21k run that traverses Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova town, and Cebu City.

Leading the pack in the male pro are world No. 11 pro Daniel Bækkegård of Denmark and 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist Henri Schoeman of South Africa.

The 26-year-old Bækkegård is a five-time Ironman 70.3 champion and a third placer in the Ironman 70.3 World Championships.

Meanwhile, Schoeman, 32 is a veteran triathlete and a household name in the South African triathlon scene. Besides his 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medal, Schoeman is also a gold medalist in the 2016 ITU Grand Finals.

The rest of the male pro triathletes competing on April 21 are Filipe Azevedo (Portugal), Thomas Bishop (UK), Sam Osborne (New Zealand), Caleb Noble (Australia), Charlie Quin (Australia), Jarrod Osborne (Australia), Tuan Chun Chang (Taiwan), Calvin Amos (Australia), Michael Tong (New Zealand), Ben Stern (USA), Nick Carling (Australia), Nathan Dortmann (Australia), and Luke Matthews (UAE).

Ironman Lapu-Lapu Women’s participants

Meanwhile, in the pro’s distaff side, German Anne Reischmann and British Lucy Byram lead the list of contenders.

Reischmann is one of the fast-rising European IRONMAN triathletes after her stellar second-place finish in the 2023 Ironman Portugal and 10th-place finish in the 70.3 IM World Championships. She is also qualified for the Ironman World Championships in Nice.

Byram is an equally talented triathlete who has racked up several first-place finishes in various races. The 24-year-old Byram highlighted her campaign last year with two first-place finishes in the Clash Miami and Challenge Puerto Varas races, while in 2022, she topped the Challenge Wales and Ironman 70.3 Jesolo. She also landed second in the Ironman 70.3 Vichy.

Also competing in the female pro division are Els Visser (Netherlands), Lottie Lucas (UAE), Nina Derron (Switzerland), Dimity-Lee Duke (Australia), Sophie Perry (Australia), Emily Donker (Australia), Samantha Kingsford (New Zealand), Aleisha Wesley (Australia), Heather Neill (New Zealand), Angharad Llewellyn (New Zealand), Leanne Szeto (Hong Kong), and Zsanette Bragmayer (Hungary).

From left to right; Daniel Bækkegård, Henri Schoeman, Anne Reischmann, and Lucy Byram. | Photos from Ironman Europe, Super League Triathlon, Challenge Dansk, and Clash Endurance.

