VisMin’s First Cutting-Edge Ultrasound Machine now in CebuDoc

The Cebu Doctors’ University Hospital’s (CebuDoc) Center for Women’s Healthcare unveils the Voluson Expert 22, a state-of-the-art ultrasound machine equipped with advanced features that ensures fast and accurate diagnoses, on April 4, 2024.

Ultrasound imaging, particularly with advanced systems like the Voluson Expert 22, provides pregnant women with safe, accurate, and comprehensive imaging without ionizing radiation, observing the ALARA Principle. Dr. Maria Victoria Larrazabal, MD

CebuDoc’s obstetrician and gynecologist

First of its kind in both the Visayas and Mindanao regions, the Voluson Expert 22 promises excellent gynecologic imaging, real-time 3D/4D scanning technology, and better diagnostic capabilities, allowing precise visualization and earlier detection of abnormalities.

“Ultrasound imaging, particularly with advanced systems like the Voluson Expert 22, provides pregnant women with safe, accurate, and comprehensive imaging without ionizing radiation, observing the ALARA Principle,” said CebuDoc’s obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Maria Victoria Larrazabal, MD.

ALARA, short for “as low as reasonably achievable,” is a principle in radiation safety that means avoiding exposure to radiation that offers no benefit to the patient or the person in concern.

Dr. Maria Victoria also added that the new machine’s top-notch imaging resolution and up-to-date capabilities speed up the total time of examination while minimizing risks to maternal and fetal health.

The CebuDoc’s new development advances women’s reproductive healthcare, ensuring the safety and health of babies and women’s overall health.

Women in Action

The leading tertiary-level healthcare provider hospital, CebuDoc, embeds in its work culture the essence of gender equality, where women are given equal opportunities to thrive, excel, and earn career advancement.

True to this statement, CebuDoc’s Center for Women’s Healthcare is led by an empowered woman who embodies qualities including empathy, compassion, adaptability, resilience, and resourcefulness that enhance the delivery of patient-centered care needed in the medical profession, Dr. Maria Victoria Larrazabal, MD.

“As an empowered woman, I should lead by example. I have to strive hard to embody the qualities like integrity, resilience, and dedication that I want to see in my team so that they will be inspired and motivated to work at their best,” said Dr. Maria Victoria Larrazabal.

While Dr. Maria Victoria balances both her medical career and personal ventures, she remains an asset to CebuDoc and is loved by patients and colleagues alike.

For inquiries, you may contact your ultimate partner for overall women’s health, CebuDoc’s Center for Women, via phone at 253-7511 local 281.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

CebuDoc Group unveils Center for Advanced Nutrition