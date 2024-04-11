Navy helicopter crashes in Cavite, 2 dead – AFP

PAMPANGA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said that two pilots were killed after a Philippine Navy (PN) helicopter crashed near the Cavite City Public Market on Thursday.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla told reporters in a Viber message that ““A PN Robinson R22 trainer helicopter conducted an emergency landing this morning in the vicinity near of Cavite City Public Market.

“The two navy aviators were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to their injuries,” she said.

Padilla said families of the pilots have yet to be informed about their death. Hence, their names were withheld even if the Police Regional Office (PRO) 4A already identified them in a statement.

She also said an investigation to determine the cause of the incident is underway.

It was not clear where the helicopter was going as authorities are yet to reveal more information regarding the incident as of writing.

But police said the deceased are a 36-year-old male lieutenant and a 27-year-old female co-pilot, who are both assigned at the Naval Air Wing Sangley Point Cavite City.

Police also said the two were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment, but the male victim was declared dead on arrival while his co-pilot died while being attended to at a hospital in Cavite.

