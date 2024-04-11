Marcos: Gov’t officials banned from using blinkers, sirens

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has banned government officials and personnel from using sirens, blinkers, and similar devices due to the disruption they cause to traffic and safety concerns.

He issued Administrative Order (AO) No. 18, warning that unauthorized use will face consequences under the law, except during emergencies.

The presidential directive, however, exempts responding fire trucks, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles, as well as the Armed Forces of the Philippines, National Bureau of Investigation, and Philippine National Police.

“It has been observed that the unauthorized and indiscriminate use of sirens, blinkers, and other similar signaling or flashing devices has been rampant, causing traffic disruptions and unsafe road and traffic environment,” AO No. 18 states.

“In this light, all government officials and personnel are hereby reminded that use of sirens, dome lights, blinkers, and other similar devices shall only be under exigent or emergency circumstances or situations or to ensure the expedient and safe passage of emergency responders,” it further states.

The order likewise tasked the Department of Transportation, and other concerned agencies, to “review, evaluate and update existing policies and guidelines to ensure the effective implementation of this Order, subject to existing laws, rules and regulations.”

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed AO No. 18 on March 25. The document was made public only on Thursday, April 11.

AO No. 18 shalll take effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

