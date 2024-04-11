‘Toledo Trojans’ lead PCAP All-Filipino’s south tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Toledo Xignex Trojans are leading the southern division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Cup Conference.

They won two games in a row on Wednesday evening’s matches, beating Negros Sagar Sports 18.5-2.5 and the Tacloban Vikings 14.5-6.5.

With the back-to-back victories, the Trojans kept the top spot of the southern division with seven wins and one defeat.

They’re tied with the Camarines Soaring Eagles based on their win-loss record, but the Trojans have 118 total points compared to the Eagles’ 110.5 points.

In their first match, the Trojans defeated Negros 6.5-0.5 in blitz and 12-2 in rapid rounds. Chin Lim, the Trojans’ top player, led the team by winning both blitz and rapid rounds against Ted Ian Montoyo.

Also winning both matches were Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, IM Joel Pimentel, and team captain Bonn Rainauld Tibod who beat Cecille Reginaldo, Reynaldo Flores, Leo Romitman, and Drigo Ringo Teves, respectively.

In their second match against the Vikings, the Trojans continued their strong performance, scoring 5.5-1.5 in blitz and 9-5 in rapid rounds.

Lim, WFM Mejia, Allan Pason, and Tibod won both their blitz and rapid matches against Melvin Merelos, Catherine Pojas, Norman Jasper Montejo, and Prince Richvil Mella, respectively.

Behind the Toledo Xignex Trojans and Camarines in the southern division standings were the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, the Davao Chess Eagles, and the Iloilo Kisela Knights.

All three teams have 5-3 records but were ranked third to fifth based on total points. /clorenciana

