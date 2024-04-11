Motorcycle drivers reminded to stay in outer lanes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Traffic authorities once again advised motorists, particularly motorcycle drivers, to stay in the outer lanes especially when traversing highways.

The Road Management Authority (RMA), also known as the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), made this reminder following a bloody road accident at the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) that killed two individuals last Wednesday, April 10.

Raquel Arce, head of the RMA, urged motorcycle drivers to keep on the outermost lane — a reminder their office has been constantly sharing to motorists passing through CSCR.

READ MORE:

CCTO appeals for caution as motorcycle accidents rise

Driving a motorcycle? Here are some tips to ride safely

LTFRB-7 to drivers: ‘Think about your family when driving’

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station dyHP, Arce explained that the innermost lanes were intended for big and fast-moving vehicles, making them perilous for smaller ones like motorcycles.

“Maoy rason nganong dapat adto sila sa outermost lane… (Ang) innermost lane para sa mga dagkong sakyanan ug mga fast-moving vehicles,” Arce said.

(That is the reason they are in the outermost lane…(the) innermost lane are for the bigger vehicles and the fast-moving vehicles.)

A motorcycle taxi figured in a bloody road accident along the CSCR last Wednesday morning. The victims were identified as Brian James Liva Pedrosa Bayarcal, 26, and Chlea Jane Coronel Gomez, 28.

The RMA head said they were saddened to learn about the tragedy but hoped it would serve as a lesson to motorists to comply with traffic regulations and advisories for their safety.

“Ang safety ra gyud sa mga motorista ang gitan-aw sa atong opisina,” said Arce.

(The safety of the motorists are what the office are looking into.)

READ MORE:

Lapu-Lapu accident: One killed, another injured

2 dead in motorcycle collision in Batangas

Background

Bayarcal was a motorcycle-taxi driver working for a ride-hailing app. At that time of the tragedy, he was transporting Gomez, a waitress, to her work at a huge mall in South Road Properties (SRP).

While traversing the CSCR viaduct, the motorcycle suddenly hit the highway’s center island.

The impact threw both the driver and passenger off the motorcycle. They were hit by an incoming sport utility vehicle (SUV) from the northbound lane.

The SUV driver, Dominador Duyogan, remained under the custody of the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) of the Cebu City police.

Meanwhile, immediate relatives of the victims confirmed that the ride-hailing app agreed to shoulder the funeral and burial expenses.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP