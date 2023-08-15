Driving a motorcycle? Here are some tips to ride safely

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Driving a motorcycle here can be exhilarating and liberating.

But no matter how we like it (especially with the traffic here), it also comes with a higher degree of risk compared to driving a car.

The open road, wind in your hair, and the feeling of freedom are all part of the motorcycle experience.

However, safety should always be a top priority for every rider.

Motorcycle accidents usually end up bad. A lot of lives were lost due to motorcycle accidents.

So here are tips for motorcycle drivers to make sure they get to their destinations safely.

Wear Appropriate Motorcycle Gear

One of the most crucial aspects of motorcycle safety is wearing the right gear. A proper helmet, protective riding jacket, gloves, sturdy pants, and ankle-covering boots can significantly reduce the severity of injuries in case of an accident. A helmet, in particular, is your primary defense against head injuries, so never compromise on its quality.

Ride Defensively

Motorcycle riders are more vulnerable on the road due to their smaller size and visibility. Assume that other drivers may not see you, and always ride defensively. Keep a safe following distance, be aware of blind spots, and anticipate potential hazards. Avoid aggressive driving behaviors that increase your risk of accidents.

Obey Traffic Laws

Just like any other vehicle, motorcycles must adhere to traffic laws. Speed limits, traffic signals, and road signs apply to you as well. Avoid lane splitting in areas where it’s not legal, and always signal your intentions to other motorists.

Avoid Riding Under the Influence

Never drive a motorcycle if you’re under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Impairment significantly impairs your judgment, coordination, and reaction times, increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Stay Visible

Enhance your visibility by wearing bright-colored gear and using reflective elements on your clothing and motorcycle. Proper lighting is crucial, especially during low-light conditions or bad weather. Keep your headlights on at all times and use turn signals to indicate your intentions.

Perform Regular Maintenance

Regular maintenance is key to keeping your motorcycle in optimal condition. Check the tires, brakes, lights, oil levels, and other essential components before every ride. A well-maintained motorcycle is not only safer but also performs better on the road.

Be Mindful of Road Conditions

Road conditions can change rapidly, so always be prepared to adapt. Watch out for potholes, gravel, wet leaves, and other hazards that can affect your traction. Adjust your speed and riding style accordingly to ensure maximum stability.

Use Both Brakes Properly

Motorcycles are equipped with both front and rear brakes. Learning to use them together effectively is crucial for safe braking. Apply both brakes smoothly and progressively rather than abruptly slamming them.

Stay Educated and Evolve

Motorcycle safety is an ongoing process. Stay updated on the latest safety tips, regulations, and technologies in the motorcycle world. Always strive to improve your skills and adapt to changing road conditions.

Complete a Motorcycle Safety Course

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rider, enrolling in a motorcycle safety course is a wise decision. These courses cover essential riding techniques, emergency maneuvers, and defensive riding strategies. They also provide an opportunity to practice these skills in a controlled environment under the guidance of experienced instructors.

Driving a motorcycle can be an incredible experience, but it comes with a significant responsibility for your safety and the safety of others on the road.

So make sure you follow these essential safety tips to reduce the risks associated with riding and enjoy the freedom of the open road with confidence.