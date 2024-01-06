CCTO appeals for caution as motorcycle accidents rise

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) is urging motorcycle drivers to exercise caution while driving following a notable increase in the number of motorcycle accidents here.

Corazon Yrog-irog, the head of the Traffic Education Section of CCTO, reported a surge in motorcycle accidents from January 2022 to July 2023.

During CCTO’s “Traffic hour” teleradyo aired via Sugboanon Channel on January 4, Yrog-irog disclosed that CCTO recorded approximately 1,705 motorcycle accidents from January to December 2022.

In the subsequent year, more accidents were recorded. From January to July 2023, CCTO recorded 1,588 motorcycle accidents.

“For the first six months of 2023, hapit naapsan ang record sa 2022,” Yrog-irog said.

While acknowledging the limitations in their recording system, Yrog-irog admitted that CCTO could not yet verify the number of fatalities from motorcycle accidents between August and December of the previous year.

“Sa 2023, wala na nato ma verify kung pila ang homicide ani, tungod kay ang recording nato ani sa PNP (Philippine National Police) kay by station na. So, wala na nabutang sa remarks,” Yrog-irog added.

Most accidents occur in intersections

With the increasing cases of motorcycle accidents, Manuel Tagaan, head of CCTO’s Special Task Action Section, advised motorcycle drivers to ensure that the intersection is clear before they should cross.

He emphasized that “most recorded road accidents” happened in intersections.

“Before ka mosud (sa intersection), observe gyud ka both sides. Bisag go signal, ayaw pagsalig nga go na kay naa gyoy molabang sa pikas. Di ka kasiguro sa huna-huna sa pikas side,” Tagaan explained.

“So ang atong buhaton basta intersection, mo menor gyud ta aron sa pag-iwas sa disgrasya,” he added.

Moreover, Bautista underscored the need for drivers to be well-versed in understanding traffic rules and to exercise caution to mitigate the risk of accidents.

Highlighting the role of defensive driving, Bautista urged drivers, whether licensed or not, to actively participate in relevant seminars as a proactive measure to prevent accidents and stay informed and prepared on the road.

