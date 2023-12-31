LTFRB-7 to drivers: ‘Think about your family when driving’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Every driver on the road carries the crucial responsibility of ensuring safety, not just for themselves, but also for the well-being of others.

So, in every case of injury or death caused by driver’s negligence or even vehicular malfunctions, there is a family left mourning due to the loss of their loved ones.

“Ang importante sa drivers, timan-e ninyo, kitang tanan, duna tay pamilya. Kinahanglan safe. Dili man ta magginukdanany ani. Kung unsa ray allowable speed limit mao ra dapat daganan,” said Engineer Eduardo Montealto, the regional director of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Central Visayas (LTFRB-7).

(What is important to us drivers, we should put in mind, that all of us, have families. We should be safe. We are not into racing. Whatever the allowable speed limit, then that should be the speed of our vehicle.)

The LTFRB’s reminder came as this year has witnessed a series of significant road accidents in Cebu, which have raised widespread concern and highlighted the critical need for enhanced safety measures.

Danao accident

On February 21, a tragic accident occurred in Barangay Dunggoan, Danao City, where a young couple and their daughter lost their lives in a collision between their black sedan and a wing van.

The investigation showed that the sedan allegedly swerved into the lane of the wing van, resulting in the fatal crash.

Only the older son survived the crash

Argao, Mabolo accidents

On September 4, a road accident in Argao town claimed the life of a doctor. The incident involved the SUV she was driving colliding with the rear end of a parked truck in Barangay Bulasa, Argao town in southern Cebu.

November 11 witnessed another unfortunate incident where a motorcycle rider lost his life after a Korean national, attempting to flee the scene of another collision, crashed into him from behind.

The foreigner’s reckless actions included rear-ending a pickup truck, hitting another car, colliding with two mountain bikes, and overturning his SUV after slamming into a wooden electric post along Pope John Paul II Avenue in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Consolacion, Mandaue road crashes

Moreover, December 16 marked the loss of two teenagers in a road accident in Barangay Garing, Consolacion, Cebu, due to a brake malfunction on their motorcycle, causing them to collide with a tree.

And recently, on December 19, a 73-year-old man, reportedly suffering from hypoglycemia, was involved in a multi-vehicle accident near the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex in Barangay Centro.

LTFRB-7 chief recommends BLOW-BAGETS

“Ang pinaka importnate gyud na timan-an sa tanang drivers, ang BLOW-BAGETS. Ang ‘s’ ana, ‘self’ na, ang driver gyud na siya,” Montealto said referring to the guidelines of practising defensive driving.

According to Montealto, “Blow-bagets” is an acronym for defensive driving practices to avoid accidents.

The first “B” stands for checking the Battery, Montealto said, a failing battery, when going uphill, can lead to accidents, especially in buses.

The “L” refers to Lights. Montealto noted that it is crucial to inspect the lights, especially now that enforcers, including the Land Transportation Office (LTO), are focusing on violations such as the improper use of signals.

Next is the “O” for Oil in the vehicle, and the “W” for Water.

Montealto mentioned that it is essential to maintain an adequate amount of water in the radiator to prevent the vehicle from overheating.

Brakes, gas, engine, tires

Moreover, the second “B” is for Brakes, which is highly critical because brake failure can result in losing control of the vehicle and lead to an accident, especially when abruptly using the brakes.

“Kung kusog imo dagan labi na ang panaog then mosudden brake ka ana, mubuto gyud na imo brake, so dili na rason no. Ako mismo dili ko kadawat ana nga rason nga nibuto ang brake,” Montealto said.

(If you are driving fast, especially in an area with a slope then you will suddenly brake, your brake will explode, so that is not a reason (for causing an accident). I myself cannot accept that reason that the brake exploded.)

Following that is the “A” for Air, which sustains the tires, and the “G” for Gas, to ensure that the vehicle does not run out of fuel, which could pose a problem for passengers.

The “E” for Engine, which needs regular inspection, and the “T” for Tire. The tires should have the right thickness and should not be used for travel if they are already worn out.

According to Montealto, there is an acceptable level of thinness, but ultimately, the responsibility lies with the driver.

LTFRB-7 on drunk driving

In cases of drunk driving, the LTFRB-7 has reprimanded drivers not to drive even if they have consumed a small amount.

“Bisan pag gamay ra ang nainom mo, medyo lahi ra gyud ang normal nga magdrive kay bisan gamay lang, mawala gyud gihapon ang focus,” Montealto noted.

(Even if you only drank a few rounds, it will still affect your normal driving because even if it was just a few drinks, your focus will still be affected.)

LTFRB-7 to drivers: Contract to drivers, passengers

Montealto also reminded public drivers that once passengers enter the bus or public transport, the drivers have already entered into a contract to bring them home safely and securely.

“Ang kini man gud nga pagdrive nato, once na pampublikong sakyanan ka, inag sakay anang imong mga pasahero, duna nakay kontrata nga ihatod nimo ng mga pasahero safe and secure sa ilang padulngan,” he added.

(When we drive, if you are driving a public vehicle, when the passenger enters your vehicle, you have then a contract to bring them safe and secure to their destinations.)

On drunk driving, he continued, “Masuspenso jud na ilang license, revocation sa license pa gyud na og ika third offense na.”

(Their license will be suspended, revocation of the license on the third offense.)

The LTFRB-7 has this advisory for drivers, “Dili man ta magginukdanany ani kung unsa nay allowable speed limit mao ra dapat daganan, diha sa speed limit. Kita mismo mga driver duna tay contrata, naa tay responsibildad na ihatod ang mga pasahero nga safety sa ilang padulngan.”

(Don’t race on the road if there is an allowable speed limit, then that is the speed we should travel. We as drivers have a contract to bring our passengers safely to their destinations.

