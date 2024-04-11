SUV rams into fastfood joint in Moalboal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A diner in a fastfood joint in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu got injured after a sport utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into the establishment on Thursday morning, April 11.

Police in Moalboal confirmed that a Suzuki Jimny rammed into a popular fastfood chain along the highway at 9:21 a.m. on Thursday.

The injured individual was identified by witnesses as a certain Niño Besa, who happened to be eating inside the restaurant at that time.

Videos and photos of the incident also went viral on social media.

READ MORE:

Viaduct accident in Cebu City: Hailing app driver, passenger die after motorcycle slams into center island

Understanding the types of automobiles: What are SUVs, sedans?

Bus driver dead, 9 hurt in Quezon road crash

Lost control

The Jimny, driven by a certain Anatolio Labra Cardente Jr., can be seen heading to the restaurant’s parking lot from the highway.

Based on initial findings from the Moalboal Police Station, Cardente said he lost control of his vehicle when he tried to park it in front of the restaurant.

As a result, the vehicle did not slow down and crashed into the storefront, breaking several window panes and ramming onto chairs and tables in the process.

Some diners were also seen screaming and running away from the incoming SUV.

Before crashing into the restaurant, the vehicle also hit portions of a bus that was unloading passengers nearby.

Moalboal is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 90 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP