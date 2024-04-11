Understanding the types of automobiles: What are SUVs, sedans?

CEBU CITY, Philippines—When it comes to automobiles, one of the most visually striking and functionally significant aspects is their body type.

From sleek sedans to rugged SUVs and everything in between, the variety of vehicle body types on the market is vast and diverse.

Do we know these types of automobiles in our market?

Just recently, someone called our attention about how we described a vehicle that rammed a fast-food joint in Moalboal town.

This prompted us to come up with this article that will explain (that we were right) the different body types of automobiles for a better understanding on what SUVs, sedans, hatchbacks etc.. are.

In this guide, we’ll delve into some of the most common vehicle body types in the Philippines.

Sedan

Sedans are among the most popular vehicle body types globally, known for their practicality, comfort, and versatility. Typically characterized by a four-door configuration and a separate trunk compartment for cargo storage, sedans come in various sizes ranging from subcompact (Toyota Vios, Honda City etc…) to full-size (Dodge Charger, Nissan Maxima, Toyota Crown…). This type of automobile offers ample seating space for passengers and are ideal for everyday commuting and family use.

SUV (Sport Utility Vehicle)

SUVs, sometimes referred to as crossovers, have gained immense popularity in recent decades, thanks to their rugged design, spacious interiors, and off-road capabilities. These vehicles typically feature a raised ground clearance, a sturdy body-on-frame construction, and available all-wheel or four-wheel drive systems, making them suitable for tackling rough terrain and adverse weather conditions. SUVs come in different sizes, from mini SUVs (like the Suzuki Jimny) to full-size models such as the Chevrolet Suburban and Ford Expedition. Popular in the Philippines are the midsize SUV entries such as the Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Montero Sport and the Nissan Terra.

Pickup truck

Aside from SUVs, pickup trucks are also favorites in the Philippines. These are the automobiles with open cargo beds at the rear. Pickup trucks are renowned for their practicality, towing capability, and payload capacity. Pickup trucks are designed to haul heavy loads, whether it’s construction materials, equipment, or recreational gear. Popular pickup trucks in the country are the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Nissan Navara, Mitsubishi Strada (Triton), and Isuzu D-Max.

Hatchback

Hatchbacks are the types of automobiles that offer a unique blend of compact size, practicality, and versatility. Characterized by a rear door that opens upwards, providing access to a combined cargo and passenger area, hatchbacks are known for their efficient use of space. They typically feature a smaller footprint compared to sedans, making them well-suited for urban environments with limited parking space. Hatchbacks are available in various sizes, from subcompact to midsize, and often offer fold-down rear seats to accommodate larger cargo items. Among the popular hatchbacks in the country are the Toyota Wigo, Mitsubishi Mirage, Honda Brio, and Suzuki Swift.

Van

Let’s get straight to examples of vans. These are people carriers we see a lot on the roads (v-hires, tourist vans etc..). Now we know you get it. Vans are typically larger, enclosed vehicles designed primarily for transporting people or goods. They often have a boxy shape, a high roof, and a spacious interior, making them suitable for various purposes. Vans come in different sizes, ranging from mini models (Suzuki Multicab) to large ones capable of transporting multiple passengers or cargo such as the Toyota Hiace Grandia and Nissan Urvan Premium.

Source: Car and Driver