Daily Gospel, February 19

February 17, 2025, which is the Wednesday of the Sixth Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Mark 8, 22-26.

When Jesus and his disciples arrived at Bethsaida, people brought to him a blind man and begged Jesus to touch him.

He took the blind man by the hand and led him outside the village. Putting spittle on his eyes he laid his hands on him and asked, “Do you see anything?”

Looking up he replied, “I see people looking like trees and walking.”

Then he laid hands on his eyes a second time and he saw clearly; his sight was restored and he could see everything distinctly.

Then he sent him home and said, “Do not even go into the village.”

