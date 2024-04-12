Integrated transport terminal, fish port to rise in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Talisay City Fish Port at the South Road Properties is set to transform into a modern and comprehensive facility that would serve both transportation and fisheries needs.

The Cebu South Harbor and Container Terminal Corp. (CSHCTC) proposed an integrated transport terminal and a fish port at the Talisay Fish Port Facility in the South Road Properties on April 11.

The proposal was presented by CSHCTC general manager Michael Martin Teotico to the Capitol’s Economic Enterprise Council (EEC) headed by Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia in a meeting Thursday, according to a report from Sugbo News, the Provincial Government’s online news portal.

The meeting was also attendeed by Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr., LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr., and Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) General Manager Atty. Glen Pangapalan.

According to the proposal, CSHCTC will expand the existing port infrastructure and integrate it with the international port that is currently operated by the company.

The proposal will also include the establishment of an integrated transport terminal.

This will provide a centralized hub for various modes of transportation, including a bus terminal and seaport.

In addition, the plan will also include a modern regional fish port that caters to the needs of local fishermen.

This will also boost the fisheries industry in Central Visayas.

Meanwhile, Montealto assured Garcia that LTFRB would support the project and would help them secure the necessary permits for the operations of the bus terminal.

Once the project is complete, the integrated transport terminal and fish port will enhance Cebu’s port infrastructure and support economic development in the province. /clorenciana

