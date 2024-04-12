French national, Cebuana found dead inside tent in Bohol



CEBU CITY, Philippines – A French national and a woman from Cebu were found dead inside the camping tent they set up at an empty lot of a private subdivision in Tagbilaran City, Bohol early Friday morning, April 12, 2024.

Both victims were believed to have been poisoned to death after police officers found chemicals inside the tent where they were discovered.

One of the casualties was identified as 39-year-old Sylvian Florian Delaitre, a French national.

The second victim was 30-year-old Jennifer Cornelio, a native of San Fernando, Cebu.

Both victims were residents of the subdivision in Bool District where they were found.

Police, in a report, revealed that the bodies were found by a concerned citizen who then reported it to Tagbilaran City Police at around 7:20 a.m.

Upon the arrival of responding officers, they saw the bodies of two individuals inside a camping tent set up in a vacant lot of the subdivision.

The area was then cordoned and an investigation was promptly launched to uncover what happened.

Initial investigation showed that the French national and his Cebuana companion set up camp at the empty lot themselves.

READ MORE:

Investigators recovered a container of muriatic acid and a pail of chemical believed to be hydrogen sulfide.

With this, authorities are looking into the possibility that the pair died due to chemical poisoning.

This was according to Police Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Pelare added that until the final investigation report is made on the incident, the cause of death of the French national and the Cebuana will remain to be a speculation.

“We are still conducting investigation as to what really happened. And we will update you the moment that we will have the full report submitted or to be submitted by Tagbilaran City police,” he assured.

Furthermore, they said they will be investigating the series of events before, during, and after the two persons perished to determine if foul play was involved.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP