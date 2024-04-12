5 more barangays in Mandaue City now drug-cleared

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Five more barangays in Mandaue City were declared drug-cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on the Barangay Drug Clearing Program on Friday, April 12.

The oversight committee, composed of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Department of Health (DOH), made the declaration.

The deliberation took place via Zoom and was attended by Atty. Ebenezer Manzano, the action officer of the Mandaue City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (MCADAC); Councilor Oscar Del Castillo, the chairman of the Committee on Peace and Order; and officials from the five newly declared drug-cleared barangays.

A drug-cleared status indicates that the barangay has accounted for all its drug dependents, who have successfully completed the intervention programs provided to them.

With the addition of these five barangays, Mandaue City now boasts a total of 18 drug-cleared barangays out of 27.

Mayor Jonas Cortes, who also chairs MCADAC, expressed his gratitude to the five barangays and urged the remaining barangays to achieve drug-clearance status within the year.

Similar to the 13 villages, the five barangays will also receive P500,000 in financial assistance from the city government, which will be used to support drug warriors in their livelihoods.

The MCADAC Technical Working Group, comprised of the Mandaue City Substance Abuse and Prevention Office (MCSAPO), City Social Welfare and Services, and Public Employment and Services Office (PESO), will assist the warrior’s associations with their proposals.

They will undergo capacity building and training seminars focused on financial literacy and business management to enhance the success of their livelihoods.

RELATED STORIES

Marcos hails PNP report on 27,000 drug-cleared barangays

PDEA-7: 34 more barangays in CV now drug-cleared

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP