Authority dispute between MCWD, LWUA deepens

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The interim board of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) faced a tough situation when they held their first meeting in the board room of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) on April 12, 2024.

As the water crisis in Cebu worsens, conflicts between these water agencies over authority have also escalated.

According to a report from Cebu City News, there was tension between the LWUA interim board and the MCWD executive committee during a visit to the office. This occurred after MCWD General Manager Edgar Donoso allegedly instructed employees not to recognize the interim board.

Lawyer Jorge Gabriente, acting general manager and assistant GM for technical services at MCWD, stated that Donoso told him not to let the interim board enter the MCWD boardroom. Donoso is currently on official leave.

However, after receiving a warning from an LWUA lawyer, Gabriente eventually allowed the interim board to access the boardroom.

Lawyer John Dx Lapid, acting general manager appointed by the LWUA interim board, assured that despite the dispute, services will not be affected, especially considering the current El Niño conditions.

He also mentioned that the interim board has authorized seeking police assistance if needed to prevent current MCWD top officials from entering the premises.

They planned to make another decision to stop Donoso and the suspended board directors from coming onto the property.

In an interview with Lawyer Jose Daluz III, the chairman of MCWD, on Saturday, April 13, he told CDN Digital that because the interim board threatened legal action against his employees just to enter the MCWD premises, he would let them file and see how it goes in court.

He remained firm to keeping things the same despite the interim board’s request for their suspension.

Daluz argued that the takeover is illegal and unjustified, saying LWUA doesn’t have the authority since they’re just a “lending institution.”

“Gi braso-braso nalang gyud nila ang MCWD, which is very unprofessional of them… MCWD is a separate institution. They don’t have the power to make MCWD bow down to them, tig pahuwam raman na sila og kwarta. In fact, by the next years, ma-abolish nana ang LWUA,” Daluz said.

He also said they can’t stop the current MCWD board from doing their job and suggested they could take legal action if they want. /clorenciana

