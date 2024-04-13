‘Ikaw naman ang wanted’: Duterte tells Quiboloy to leave him out

MANILA, Philippines — “Pastor, ikaw naman ang wanted, huwag mo akong [idamay] dito.”

(Pastor, you’re the one who’s wanted, don’t drag me into this.)

This was the response of former President Rodrigo Duterte when asked about allegations of sheltering Apollo Quiboloy.

He also said at a press conference on Thursday night at that he would offer money if Quiboloy was found at his house.

“Nasa bahay ko? Look, magkain lang ako pagkatapos [pero] mag uwi ako. Magsama tayo doon sa bahay ko…. Ibuhos ko na lang ang pera ko para maligaya kayo kung makita niyo si Quiboloy sa bahay ko,” said Duterte in jest.

(At my house? Look, I will eat after this, but I will go home. Come with me to my house… I will pour my money for you if you see Quiboloy at my house.)

But would the former chief executive accept Quiboloy if the sect leader surrenders to him?

“Hindi ko siya tatanggapin. Hindi ako ang authority,” said Duterte.

(I will not accept him. I am not the authority.)

Duterte was recently named the “administrator” of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC), the sect headed by Quiboloy.

READ: Duterte to protect Quiboloy ‘Kingdom’ assets — lawyer

Where is Quiboloy?

In the same press conference, Duterte said Quiboloy may be hiding in KJC’s properties in Barangay Tamayong in Calinan District, Davao City.

“Nandyan lang ‘yan sa Tamayong. Malaki lang ang Tamayong. Let me educate all of you — ang Tamayong malaki ‘yan, sa loob maraming bahay. Make sure na sa isang bahay ay nandyan siya because for every bahay it should be different search,” said Duterte.

(He’s just in Tamayong, which is big. Let me educate all of you – Tamayong is a big area with many houses. Ensure he is in one house because every house should have a different search.)

“Mag-ikot siya dyan, mag-habulan kayo. By the time na matapos [o] mapagod ka na, you will become a member of KJC,” he added.

(He’ll hide in there, so chase each other around. By the time you’re done or tired, you will become a member of KJC.)

According to Duterte, he is still communicating with Quiboloy. When asked about the last time he talked to Quiboloy, he answered: “Kanina (earlier).”

Meanwhile, a Pasig City court on Thursday denied Quiboloy’s appeal to suspend court proceedings on a charge of qualified human trafficking against him.

The court also issued a warrant for his arrest for the non-bailable offense.

