Energy saving tips for Families with newborns

In an increasingly digitalized world, families with newborns have become accustomed to using a plethora of electronic gadgets and devices, from smartphones and computers to basic household appliances. They not only offer us entertainment but also convenience in many of our day-to-day tasks, such as household chores like laundry and cleaning.

However, they also contribute greatly to household energy consumption, as families today have become more and more reliant on them. This can be especially true for families with newborns , as many new parents will often search for ways to simplify their tasks.

A simple way to remedy this would be to adopt mindful habits that will build up a sustainable way of living for your family that will last generations.

Minimize reliance on Electronic Tools



Challenge yourselves to find alternative ways to conduct your everyday tasks that don’t require that you use electronic devices. For instance, instead of using an electric steam sterilizer to wash your baby’s bottle, you can hand wash them with the use of sterilizing tablets or liquids. Aside from that, you can also opt for manual kitchen appliances like hand mixers and can openers instead of electric ones. By reducing your reliance on these electronic appliances, you can not only save energy but also embrace a simpler and more sustainable lifestyle.

Reduce the number of electronic toys for your children

While electronic toys can provide entertainment and education for your children, they also consume a lot of energy, especially if they are rechargeable toys. Consider reducing the number of electronic toys in your household and using traditional, battery-free alternatives such as puzzles and building blocks instead. This is a great way to conserve energy and, at the same time, nurture the creative side of your child as well.

Implement screen time limits

Excessive time spent in front of gadgets like cellphones, laptops, and computers can not only contribute to energy consumption but can negatively affect one’s physical and mental well-being as well. Setting reasonable limits on screen time for each member of your family and encouraging alternative activities like reading or playing board games is a great way to reduce energy consumption and give your household a chance to take a break from using their gadgets too much.

Encourage outdoor play

With the extra time they have on their hands now that they have limited screen time, encourage your children to go outside and play! Play in the backyard with your little ones, let them play with other kids in your neighborhood, or encourage them to take up a sport or other team-oriented activities. This can serve as a means for them to stay healthy with exercise and develop their social skills by interacting with other kids their age, all while reducing their reliance on gadgets for entertainment.

Teach your children to be energy conscious

Educating your children on the importance of energy conservation and involving them in your family’s efforts to reduce energy consumption can instill a sense of responsibility in them. Teaching your children the benefits of simple habits like always turning off the TV, computer, or laptop when they’re no longer using them, unplugging chargers when not in use, or even just turning the lights off when leaving a room can go a long way. You can also lead by example by practicing energy-conserving habits yourself and showing them how serious you are about living a sustainable lifestyle.

This message on sustainable habits for families with newborns to adopt is supported by Visayan Electric Company, the second largest electric utility in the country. If you wish to learn more or have any inquiries, contact the Visayan Electric hotline at (032) 230-8326 or visit their official Facebook page.

ADVERTORIAL

RELATED STORIES:

Top Energy Saving Tips for Teachers in Maintaining an Eco-Friendly Classrooms