Duterte, PDP-Laban senators to visit Cebu City on April 19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the 2025 midterm elections draw near, candidates are now gearing up for strategic moves, especially considering that the filing of Certificates of Candidacy is in October this year.

Former President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, alongside senators from Partido Demokratiko Pilipino–Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban), is set to visit Cebu City this Friday, April 19.

They will convene at NuStar Hotel and Casino in South Road Properties.

In a press conference on April 17, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said that the purpose of this meeting is to announce that PDP Laban is still an active political party.

Rama is the vice president of PDP Laban in the Visayas Region and one of the organizers of this meeting.

“The most important thing is to highlight that we exist, that we are still active. We will renew our focus, and raise awareness of the advocacies, mission, goals, and ideology of PDP Laban,” he said.

Rama also mentioned that PDP Laban president Chito Alvarez, co-chairman Al Cose, and senators Robin Padilla, Ronald dela Rosa, Francis Tolentino, and Bong Go are expected to attend the meeting.

Duterte’s last visit to Cebu was during the prayer rally at SRP on February 25.

The prayer rally was organized by Duterte supporters, which aimed to demand accountability and transparency from the current Marcos administration since there were claims of “signature-buying” and manipulating citizens to support charter change.

