Khalil Sanchez ready to conquer Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Khalil Sanchez is eyeing a victorious stint in this Sunday’s Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu following his win in the Bantayan Island Mountain Bikers Mayor’s Cup.

Sanchez, 19, dubbed as “Chamba Prince,” is the son of renowned cyclist “Chamba King” Dongkey Sanchez.

Khalil first made his presence felt in the cycling world during the pandemic and has won numerous races since then. On April 14, he ruled the Bantayan Island Mountain Bikers Mayor’s Cup.

For this year’s Ironman, Khalil Sanchez will compete in the Relay Race alongside runner John Smith and swimmer Akio Habana. He has to bike 90 kilometers in the second leg.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Khalil Sanchez said his preparation focuses on endurance as the 90-kilomdter bike leg is a lung-busting, energy-sapping event.

“Mag sige lang gyud og train sa ug pila ka KM ang race, kay ang need man gud makuha kay ang endurance,” he said.

Sanchez also shares his challenges as a student-athlete, but said his top priority will always be his studies.

“Bati man gud kung mag-bike ta, naa ta’y hunahunaon ba… mas nindot unahon jud para makafocus sa pagbike,” he said.

Khalil Sanchez also competed in Ironman 2022 but was disqualified after he finished the race for “technical” reasons, but now he says he knows the rules and is thankful for the experience.

On Sunday, Khalil said he is more than ready to win the race.

