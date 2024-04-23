Your favorite appliance store gets a fresh upgrade!

Shop at your convenience for your appliance and electronics needs at the newly-renovated SM Appliance Center at SM City Cebu. You’ll certainly #FeeltheDifference with spacious, brightly-lit aisles, and an inviting interior made with a modern design, complemented by touches of nature. Get to enjoy special discounts and freebies when you purchase select home and electronics items in store from April 26 to May 1, 2024!

To celebrate its grand relaunch, SM Appliance Center Cebu is excited to offer shoppers great deals this April 26 to May 1, 2024. This makes it a great time to cool off from the summer heat and shop for your home and lifestyle needs!

Can you still remember the first home appliance that you bought? An electric fan that kept you cool during the summer, a simple electric kettle for your everyday coffee, or a fancy TV for the whole family? It’s always good to remember things that were able to make your day-to-day life much easier.

Cebu’s go-to appliance and lifestyle hub

Each new addition to your home doesn’t only bring convenience to your daily needs, it also gives you and your loved ones good memories to cherish even after the time you decide to upgrade—just like with SM Appliance Center, which has been serving Cebuanos since 1995.

A popular go-to store for appliances, electronics, and other home and gadget needs of Filipinos, SM Appliance Center has remained consistent in being able to address its customers’ growing needs through its wide range of high-quality products that give great value, coupled with delightful customer service. It is home to popular international and local brands, giving customers better options depending on their preference and budget. More than just an appliance store, SM Appliance Center Cebu has expanded its product and service offers to make it a true home appliance lifestyle hub.

An elevated shopping experience

Taking its customers’ shopping experience to the next level, SM Appliance Center Cebu has evolved from being a straightforward appliance store to a more relaxed shopping hub, showcasing its new look with bright, earthy, modern interiors. The store’s new layout is more spacious, ensuring customers continue to get the best shopping experience with their every visit as they are more encouraged to take their time in choosing the products that best suit what they’re looking for.

Furthermore, as part of the SM Appliance Center guarantee, customers can always rely on the store’s friendly staff to assist them with their queries and concerns. SM Appliance Center definitely stands as the trusted appliance retailer, ensuring satisfaction and pleasure for customers’ shopping needs.

Celebrate SM Appliance Center Cebu’s grand relaunch

Enjoy your favorite treats after you shop with free McDonald’s gift certificates worth Php400 for a minimum single-receipt purchase of Php35,000.

Meanwhile, customers who are eyeing electronics and gadgets from Samsung will be treated to generous freebies for their purchases. Get a free Samsung tablet when you purchase selected Samsung OLED or NEO QLED TVs, while a pair of Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Buds Pro are in store for select Samsung mobile phones or tablets. Those who purchase a Samsung S24 series will get a

free Samsung Watch.

Upgrade your laundry needs as LG’s state-of-the-art Washtower purchases get you a free LG cordless vacuum, while those who purchase a Samsung Combo Washing Machine will receive a free Samsung Smart Monitor.

Aside from these cool freebies, customers can also avail of special discounts on a wide range of appliances like TVs, range, electric fans, water care, domestic appliances, and stoves. Make sure to plan a trip out to SM Appliance Center as soon as you can to enjoy its new look and make the most of its special promotions.

SM Appliance Center Cebu is located at the Upper Ground Level, Main Mall, SM City Cebu. The branch is open Monday to Sunday from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. Follow SM Appliance Center through Facebook and IG (@SMAppliance).

