NBA: Knicks get come-from-behind win against Sixers

The New York Knicks came from behind to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-101 in their first round playoff series as the Knicks take a 2-0 lead in their first round playoff series.

The Knicks still managed to take the win after they were down by five with a minute left in the game.

Philadelphia’s NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid was clearly hindered late by pain in his surgically repaired left knee, but the Sixers appeared to have regained control when Tyrese Maxey, fed by Embiid, made a three-pointer with 1:09 to play that put the Sixers up 100-96.

But Jalen Brunson’s three-pointer with 27.4 seconds left pulled the Knicks within two points and after Josh Hart came up with a steal, Donte DiVincenzo capped a chaotic possession with a three-pointer — after missing his first attempt — to put the Knicks up 102-101.

READ MORE:

NBA: Murray buzzer-beater lifts Nuggets over Lakers

Jokic leads Nuggets past LeBron, Lakers in NBA playoff opener

NBA: Clippers beat Mavericks in Game 1 without Kawhi Leonard

OG Anunoby sealed it at an ecstatic Madison Square Garden with a pair of free throws.

It was a crushing defeat for Philadelphia, who were up by five with less than a minute to play.

The 76ers were furious that officials failed to respond to their calls for a time-out in the critical seconds, Embiid adding a jab over missed foul calls.

“That’s unacceptable to put us in that situation,” Embiid said. “Everybody on the floor was trying to call time-out… but they didn’t give it to us.

“But forget about the time-out, there’s a bunch of fouls …. that’s unacceptable.”

Embiid was dejected but defiant, telling reporters: “We should be 2-0.”

“We’re going to win this series,” he added. “We’re the better team and we’re going to keep fighting.”

Brunson finished with 24 points despite connecting on just eight of 29 shots from the field. He added eight rebounds and six assists and Hart added 21 points and 15 rebounds for New York.

The series shifts to Philadelphia on Thursday.

READ MORE:

NBA: Sixers rally to beat Heat, book playoff clash with Knicks

NBA: Lakers book playoff date with Nuggets, Kings eliminate Warriors

Maxey, who skipped the Sixers’ morning shoot-around because of illness, finished with 35 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Embiid added 34 points and 10 rebounds but missed a three-pointer at the final buzzer.

In Cleveland, the Cavaliers cruised to a 96-86 victory over the Orlando Magic, their second straight wire-to-wire victory giving them a 2-0 series lead.

Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points and Jarrett Allen added 16 points and 20 rebounds for the Cavs.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando’s scoring with 21 points and Franz Wagner added 18. The youthful Magic will be hoping to turn things around when the series shifts to Orlando.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP