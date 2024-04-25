CCSC pool to reopen very soon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The new-look Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) Olympic-sized pool will re-open soon.

It was officially announced by the Palarong Pambansa 2024 Cebu City organizers on a Facebook page earlier this week.

According to Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages, they will reopen it early next week without an exact date, but ahead of the opening of the Central Visayas (CVIRAA) 2024 meeting that will be hosted by Cebu City.

CCSC pool features

The pool along with the majority of the CCSC was closed roughly a year from now to undergo massive renovations for Cebu City’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa 2024 in July.

The pool which required a facelift and an extended practice swimming area was part of the estimated P65 million budget for the renovation which includes the new rubberized track oval.

The reopening of the pool was pushed back numerous times. It was first announced by the Task Force Palarong Pambansa that it would reopen last December but was pushed to February this year.

Finally, the 50-meter, 10-lane pool in its latest photos is seen to be filled up with water which indicates its near reopening.

One of the new features of the CCSC pool is the 25-meter practice swimming area, launch pads, shower/changing rooms, and spectator stand, which follows international standards.

Majority of CVIRAA sports events

CVIRAA runs from May 4-9, with the majority of its sports events happening in Cebu City, while the athletics are to be held in the City of Naga, south Cebu as the rubberized track oval is still under renovation.

An estimated 10,000 to 12,000 athletes from Region 7 or Central Visayas will compete in 30 sports events to qualify for Palarong Pambansa.

